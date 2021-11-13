EDITORIAL: Is resistance futile? (Rise of the machines, part XXIV)

Mad Magazine used to have a regular feature that allowed you to create your own fill-in-the-blank news story. Your own political scandal scoop! Your own rock concert review!

Tuesday in ---(1)----- controversy erupted as ----(2)----- made headlines when he -----(3)------

And you were given a list of names and actions for each number. Instead of paint-by-numbers, it was write-by-them. It could be funny stuff. Given to you by the usual gang of idiots.

It's getting, well, less funny.

Robots are writing news stories these days. And we don't mean the human ones who write by the numbers on American editorial pages.

It's not quite 100 percent new. We've seen sports stories written by machine. A template is easy enough: So-and-so beat so-and-so 45-30 Saturday. As long as WALL-E isn't interviewing players, that kind of stuff can be safely left to Internet gambling sites. So the Sports section is currently safe. Emphasis on "currently."

But robotic reporting is hitting closer to home each day.

The New York Times--using a person reporter--had an article not long ago that said a third of everything Bloomberg News puts out uses "some form of automated technology." We suppose that means something other than spellcheck.

Bloomberg uses the tech to help reporters churn out "thousands of articles on company earnings reports each quarter." There goes the Business section.

It's coming for the Sunday Real Estate section, too. The news this past week was that The Miami Herald's newest writer is a bot. And it's knocking out real estate stories like a machine. Most of the stories are briefs (for now) and it doesn't have to do much more than list a property address, the date, and tell readers how many baths are inside. But now that it has taken baby steps ... .

The damnable thing is using adjectives like "roomy" and using a synonym finder to replace "sold for" to "fetched." It'll be quoting Proust next.

In Miami, HAL gets a byline, too. "By Miami Herald Bot." We're not kidding.

From what we understand, the bot doesn't complain about the break room vending machine, doesn't mess with the AC, and doesn't take the last cup of coffee without making another pot because we were in a hurry and blame it on the city desk.

But we are assured--assured--that it's not coming for our job. All the real people writing stories about AI in journalism say the bots are only taking the repetitive work and freeing up sentient beings to do some real investigative pieces.

So they say.

According to The New York Times piece: "In addition to covering company earnings for Bloomberg, robot reporters have been prolific producers of articles on minor league baseball for The Associated Press, high school football for The Washington Post, and earthquakes for The Los Angeles Times."

You see? You see?

The machines already have too much power over us. They rock us to sleep with music in our earbuds. They wake us up in the morning via our phone alarms. They even lock the doors of our cars when we're driving down the street. (Which brings us to another point that might have to wait for tomorrow's editorial: What if we want out of that car as it's going 45 mph down the street? What if there's a wasp inside?)

One international soccer reporter told the papers: "I work closely covering one of the big sports teams in our city. The robot will never get that close."

Uh-huh.

Mankind--journalists should be included--will use tools. But we will resist being used by them. So what that a bot's story might have fewer typos? A typo now and again is fine. It shows we're humman.

R2-D2 might be able to tell 1s from 0s, but can't describe the joy in an outfielder's face as he squeezes the last out of a no-hitter and throws the ball high into the Easter-egg-blue sky as his teammates maul (in the good way) the pitcher on the mound, who recently had Tommy John surgery and only last week was thinking retirement before the skipper asked him to give it one more try against Shreveport.

We will gladly use this computer. And we'll gladly use the paginator software. But we will resist any rise of the machines in journalism. And as long as we can, we'll fend off XXXXXX@@@@@@@

all those who'd sleep-walk to &&&%%%bbbbb

computers**####****

won't push us out of the----------

%%+########

-30-