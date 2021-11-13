Ex-Trump adviser Bannon indicted on contempt count

WASHINGTON -- Former White House adviser Stephen Bannon was charged Friday with contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

He was indicted by a grand jury in Washington.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the charges reflect the Justice Department's commitment to "show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law, and pursues equal justice under the law."

Bannon, 67, was subpoenaed on Sept. 23, one of a number of former advisers to President Donald Trump who have balked at answering the select committee's questions about the events before and during the riot that sought to prevent Congress from formally certifying the election of President Joe Biden.

Bannon worked in the White House in 2017, but the committee is focused on his conversations and activities as an outside adviser and activist in the run-up to Jan. 6 when hundreds of Trump supporters protesting the election's outcome turned violent, attacked police and stormed into the Capitol building, forcing lawmakers to flee for their safety.

In particular, the House select committee wants to question Bannon about conversations Jan. 5 at the Willard Hotel in D.C., when pro-Trump activists sought to persuade Republican lawmakers to block certification of the election. The committee's subpoena also noted that Bannon was quoted predicting "hell is going to break loose" on Jan. 6.

Trump said he considered it "common sense" for his supporters to chant "Hang Mike Pence" during the Jan. 6 insurrection and that he never feared for his vice president's safety.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1113bannon/]





Audio of Trump's comments to ABC News's Jonathan Karl were published Friday by Axios in advance of a forthcoming book by Karl.

In the exchange, Trump again took issue with Pence for not intervening to change the results as he presided over the count of Electoral College votes by Congress. The count was ultimately interrupted after rioters breached the Capitol and Pence was whisked out of the House chamber amid threats on his life.

Asked by Karl if he was worried about Pence's safety, Trump said: "No, I thought he was well-protected."

"I had heard that he was in good shape," Trump said. "I had heard he was in very good shape."

After Karl pointed out that protesters were chanting "Hang Mike Pence," Trump seemed to defend the chant as he repeated his baseless claims that the election result was fraudulent.

"Because it's common sense, Jon," Trump said. "It's common sense that you're supposed to protect. How can you -- if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? -- how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress? How can you do that?"

In the interview, Trump made clear that he wanted Pence to invalidate the Electoral College votes of five states in which Biden had prevailed.

Pence is among the Republicans positioning themselves for a possible 2024 presidential bid. It is unclear whether he would run if Trump seeks to return to the White House.

The panel has issued subpoenas to at least 20 Trump aides, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Meadows did not appear Friday for a scheduled deposition, officials said.

The Jan. 6 panel had given Meadows until Friday to comply with the September subpoena and appear for a deposition, but his lawyer said his client has a "sharp legal dispute" with the committee as Trump has claimed executive privilege over the testimony.

"Legal disputes are appropriately resolved by courts," said Meadows' lawyer, George Terwilliger, in a statement Friday morning. "It would be irresponsible for Mr. Meadows to prematurely resolve that dispute by voluntarily waiving privileges that are at the heart of those legal issues."

Meadows' refusal to comply comes amid escalating legal battles between the committee and Trump, who has claimed privilege over documents and interviews the lawmakers are demanding.

A former GOP congressman from North Carolina, Meadows is a key witness for the panel. He was Trump's top aide in the time between Trump's loss in the November election and the insurrection, and was one of several people who pressured state officials to try and overturn the results.

He was also by Trump's side during much of the time, and he could provide information about what the former president was saying and doing during the attack, sources say.

In a letter to Meadows' lawyer Thursday, the committee's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., wrote that failure to appear at a deposition Friday and produce documents would be viewed by the committee as "willful non-compliance" and that the panel will consider contempt charges. Meadows would be the second of the committee's witnesses to be held in contempt after the House voted to hold Bannon in contempt last month.

Whether either of them would face consequences will be up to the Justice Department, which has so far not said whether it will prosecute Bannon's case. The panel has been pushing the department to do so, but Garland has made clear that his lawyers will make an independent decision.

The appeals court will hear arguments Nov. 30 in Trump's separate case against the committee and the National Archives, an attempt to withhold documents from the panel. The arguments will take place before three judges nominated by Democratic presidents: Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, nominated by former President Barack Obama, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, an appointee of Biden.

Given the case's magnitude, whichever side loses before the circuit court is likely to eventually appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Information for this article was contributed by Devlin Barrett, Jacqueline Alemany, Spencer S. Hsu and John Wagner of The Washington Post; and by Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker, Nomaan Merchant, Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.