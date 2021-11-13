Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

The art of thank-you

To Alice Walton and the whole Walton family: Thanks.

They didn't have to do it, but they did. I just wanted them to know that I appreciate Crystal Bridges. What a generous, unselfish gift to Arkansans.

There will be those who'll say that it isn't enough and didn't hurt her pocketbook at all, but I, for one, appreciate what Alice Walton has made available to all of us and especially for the children.

I know nothing about art except that I do enjoy it and am in awe of the talent required to produce the finished product. I think that's partly what is so fascinating about art. One doesn't have to have special training to admire it. And what a first-class venue they have given us.

She didn't have to do it, but she did. Again, thank you. I hope to see it someday.

WILMA WHEELIS

Paragould