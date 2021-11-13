Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow live: No. 16 Arkansas hosts Gardner-Webb

by Scottie Bordelon | Today at 1:54 p.m.
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) speaks Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, with teammates guard Davonte Davis, (from left) guard Chris Lykes and guard Au'Diese Toney during the second half of the Razorbacks' 74-61 win over Mercer in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

3:26, 1H - Arkansas 29, Gardner-Webb 21

The Razorbacks are on a 14-0 run and have their biggest lead of the game.

Davonte Davis and JD Notae each have 5 points during the run and Connor Vanover added 4. Davis and Notae each hit a 3 and pitched in a layup. Davis has hit both of his attempts from deep so far.

Vanover and Davis lead all scorers with 8 points.

8:02, 1H - Arkansas 15, Gardner-Webb 15

Davonte Davis' first bucket of the season, like we all expected, was a 3-ball from the top of the key in Game 2. Au'Diese Toney then split a pair of free throws, tying the game, after he was fouled posting a defender on the right block.

JD Notae has not scored and only put up 2 shots so far, both misses from 3 on the left wing following nice shot fakes. Both were really quality looks.

Lance Terry leads all scorers with 5 points. Gardner-Webb is 6 of 15 shooting as a team and has turned the ball over 4 times. Razorbacks are shooting 35.3% and have 5 turnovers.

11:44, 1H - Gardner-Webb 13, Arkansas 11

The Runnin' Bulldogs are 5 of 11 from the floor and 2 of 5 from 3-point range in the early stages and have a lead at the under-12 timeout. Gardner-Webb forward Kareem Reid has 4 points on a pair of nice scores around the rim.

Arkansas is 5 of 14 shooting and has missed both 3-point attempts. The Razorbacks have played 8 guys so far and 7 have taken a shot. JD Notae misfired on his first look, a left-wing 3 after lifting his defender off his feet with a shot fake.

Connor Vanover has 4 points, Jaylin Williams 3 and Au'Diese Toney 2. Chris Lykes also has 2 points. Lykes, though, fouled a 3-point shooter in the left corner in front of Arkansas' bench again. Second time in as many games that he's done that.

15:43, 1H - Arkansas 7, Gardner-Webb 5

Connor Vanover leads the Razorbacks with 4 early points on 2 of 5 from the floor. He has been featured a lot in the offense to this point. Arkansas has posted him on the left block 3-4 times and he's attempted 3 turnaround jumpers, which I like.

He also had a right-corner 3 rim out after a nice find by Jaylin Williams.

Au'Diese Toney has 2 points, grabbing a loose ball after an errant entry pass into Vanover. Davonte Davis finally attempted a shot – a layup in the lane that missed. Vanover, though, tipped it back in.

Chris Lykes is already off the bench for Arkansas, replacing JD Notae.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Davonte Davis, JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney, Jaylin Williams and Connor Vanover.

The Razorbacks enter today's game off their season-opening win against Mercer on Tuesday. Notae led all scorers with 30 points and Toney added an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double in his official debut.

It will be interesting to see how Davis responds to a zero-shot opener in which he also had a handful of turnovers that were almost all forced. Stanley Umude is out of the starting 5 after a subpar showing on Tuesday.

Arkansas posted an impressive 17.5% steal rate in Game 1. That figure ranks 10th in the country, according to KenPom data. Mercer also only rebounded 14.3% of its misses. That's a good number for the Razorbacks.

Jaylin Williams did not start Tuesday, but he is in the lineup today. He had 4 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 turnovers, 2 blocks and 1 steal against the Bears.

Today is Vanover's first start since the NCAA Tournament game against Colgrate. He did not play against Mercer.

Gardner-Webb's starters: Lance Terry (6-2), D'Maurian Williams (6-5), Zion Williams (6-4), Kareem Reid (6-9) and Jordan Sears (5-11).

The Runnin' Bulldogs lost their season opener at UNLV on Wednesday, but they fought hard and gave the Runnin' Rebels a test through the final minute. Gardner-Webb lost 64-58.

UNLV was held to 2 of 25 from three-point range, so the Razorbacks' perimeter players will have a nice challenge today. Arkansas finished its opener 6 of 21 from deep. JD Notae alone was 5 of 14.

The players to watch for Gardner-Webb are Terry and D'Maurian Williams, who scored 13 and 21 points on Wednesday, respectively. Williams added 10 rebounds as well.

Zion Williams finished with 8 points and 11 rebounds. Arkansas has to do a good job keeping the Runnin' Bulldogs' guards off the glass. However, UNLV had success grabbing its missed shots, finishing with an offensive rebound rate of 34.7%. That may be an area the Razorbacks can take advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT