Follow live: No. 16 Arkansas hosts Gardner-Webb

3:26, 1H - Arkansas 29, Gardner-Webb 21

The Razorbacks are on a 14-0 run and have their biggest lead of the game.

Davonte Davis and JD Notae each have 5 points during the run and Connor Vanover added 4. Davis and Notae each hit a 3 and pitched in a layup. Davis has hit both of his attempts from deep so far.

Vanover and Davis lead all scorers with 8 points.

8:02, 1H - Arkansas 15, Gardner-Webb 15

Davonte Davis' first bucket of the season, like we all expected, was a 3-ball from the top of the key in Game 2. Au'Diese Toney then split a pair of free throws, tying the game, after he was fouled posting a defender on the right block.

JD Notae has not scored and only put up 2 shots so far, both misses from 3 on the left wing following nice shot fakes. Both were really quality looks.

Lance Terry leads all scorers with 5 points. Gardner-Webb is 6 of 15 shooting as a team and has turned the ball over 4 times. Razorbacks are shooting 35.3% and have 5 turnovers.

11:44, 1H - Gardner-Webb 13, Arkansas 11

The Runnin' Bulldogs are 5 of 11 from the floor and 2 of 5 from 3-point range in the early stages and have a lead at the under-12 timeout. Gardner-Webb forward Kareem Reid has 4 points on a pair of nice scores around the rim.

Arkansas is 5 of 14 shooting and has missed both 3-point attempts. The Razorbacks have played 8 guys so far and 7 have taken a shot. JD Notae misfired on his first look, a left-wing 3 after lifting his defender off his feet with a shot fake.

Connor Vanover has 4 points, Jaylin Williams 3 and Au'Diese Toney 2. Chris Lykes also has 2 points. Lykes, though, fouled a 3-point shooter in the left corner in front of Arkansas' bench again. Second time in as many games that he's done that.

15:43, 1H - Arkansas 7, Gardner-Webb 5

Connor Vanover leads the Razorbacks with 4 early points on 2 of 5 from the floor. He has been featured a lot in the offense to this point. Arkansas has posted him on the left block 3-4 times and he's attempted 3 turnaround jumpers, which I like.

He also had a right-corner 3 rim out after a nice find by Jaylin Williams.

Au'Diese Toney has 2 points, grabbing a loose ball after an errant entry pass into Vanover. Davonte Davis finally attempted a shot – a layup in the lane that missed. Vanover, though, tipped it back in.

Chris Lykes is already off the bench for Arkansas, replacing JD Notae.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Davonte Davis, JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney, Jaylin Williams and Connor Vanover.

The Razorbacks enter today's game off their season-opening win against Mercer on Tuesday. Notae led all scorers with 30 points and Toney added an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double in his official debut.

It will be interesting to see how Davis responds to a zero-shot opener in which he also had a handful of turnovers that were almost all forced. Stanley Umude is out of the starting 5 after a subpar showing on Tuesday.

Arkansas posted an impressive 17.5% steal rate in Game 1. That figure ranks 10th in the country, according to KenPom data. Mercer also only rebounded 14.3% of its misses. That's a good number for the Razorbacks.

Jaylin Williams did not start Tuesday, but he is in the lineup today. He had 4 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 turnovers, 2 blocks and 1 steal against the Bears.

Today is Vanover's first start since the NCAA Tournament game against Colgrate. He did not play against Mercer.

Gardner-Webb's starters: Lance Terry (6-2), D'Maurian Williams (6-5), Zion Williams (6-4), Kareem Reid (6-9) and Jordan Sears (5-11).

The Runnin' Bulldogs lost their season opener at UNLV on Wednesday, but they fought hard and gave the Runnin' Rebels a test through the final minute. Gardner-Webb lost 64-58.

UNLV was held to 2 of 25 from three-point range, so the Razorbacks' perimeter players will have a nice challenge today. Arkansas finished its opener 6 of 21 from deep. JD Notae alone was 5 of 14.

The players to watch for Gardner-Webb are Terry and D'Maurian Williams, who scored 13 and 21 points on Wednesday, respectively. Williams added 10 rebounds as well.

Zion Williams finished with 8 points and 11 rebounds. Arkansas has to do a good job keeping the Runnin' Bulldogs' guards off the glass. However, UNLV had success grabbing its missed shots, finishing with an offensive rebound rate of 34.7%. That may be an area the Razorbacks can take advantage.