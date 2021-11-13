Gravette Christmas events announced

GRAVETTE -- The city of Gravette and the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Christmas parade on Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m. on Main Street. The theme for this year's parade is "An Old-Fashioned Christmas."

Those interested in joining the parade as participants can find an entry form online at GravetteAR.com under the events tab or at City Hall. Trophies will be awarded for the most festive entry, best use of Christmas lights and best use of theme. Winners will be announced during the museum open house.

Prior to the Christmas parade, the Gravette Public Library will host a library open house starting at 3:30 p.m. Spiced cider will be provided, as well as baked goods prepared by members of the Jolly Good Times Home Extension Club. Children may select an elf ornament from the ornament tree to take home. Guests are invited to explore the library and learn more about signing up for a library card.

Following the Christmas parade, the Gravette Historical Museum will host its annual holiday open house on the museum grounds. The historic Kindley home and the museum annex will be decorated with the theme, "An Old-Fashioned Christmas," and open for guests to tour. The museum will be serving hot chocolate and cookies, and Santa will be available for free pictures. Santa will be handing out stockings to children with information that explains what Christmas was like in the 1940s in the Gravette area, along with goodies reminiscent of what children would have received in their stockings in the 1940s.

The fire department and police department will also battle it out in the police versus fire chili cookoff.