GREENBRIER 31, MAUMELLE 28

GREENBRIER – Bradley Turnage nailed a 34-yard field goal with 1:23 left in the game as Greenbrier (11-0) held on to complete a comeback victory.

Cooper Wilcox completed 15 of 29 passes for 226 yards with 2 touchdowns and carried 21 times for 53 yards and 1 score for the Panthers, who trailed 28-14 midway through the third quarter before battling back. Carter McElhany had 5 catches for 87 yards and 2 scores, while Jacob Mathis returned an interception for a touchdown for Greenbrier.

Weston Pierce finished 13-of-25 passing for 241 yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for Maumelle (4-7). The Hornets led 21-14 at halftime and extended that lead to 14 with 10:30 to go in the third on Pierce's 60-yard touchdown toss to Roderick Watts, who caught 6 passes for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns, until Greenbrier scored the game's final 17 points.