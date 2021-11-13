The world in brief: Haitian gang chief eases grip on port

Haitian gang chief eases grip on port

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A powerful Haitian gang leader said Friday that he is easing a chokehold on fuel deliveries that has caused a growing crisis for hospitals, gas stations and even water supplies across the nation's capital.

G9 gang leader Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier held a news conference to announce a seven-day reprieve for hospitals, schools and gas stations to send trucks to the refueling station at the port.

But he said the relaxation is temporary, and he repeated calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, whom he accuses of involvement in the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Cherizier said he will shut the port down again in a week and will keep it that way until Henry steps down.

Shortly after Cherizier's announcement, The Associated Press saw two tanker trucks arrive at the port, take on fuel and leave without incident.

The capital and much of the country has been at a standstill since last month, when the G9 sealed entry into the port where fuel is stored and distributed.

Government police and troops have seemed helpless to confront gangs even as the closing of gas stations stifled much of the already precarious economy.

Blast in Afghan mosque hurts 15 people

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A Taliban provincial spokesman says a bomb exploded in a mosque during Friday prayers, wounding at least 15 people in eastern Afghanistan, where Islamic State group militants have been waging a campaign of violence.

Qari Hanif, the government spokesman for Nangarhar Province, said the bomb appeared to have been planted inside the mosque in the town of Traili. Hanif did not immediately confirm any deaths.

It was the third major mosque bombing in five weeks in Afghanistan.

This Friday's bombing targeted Sunni Muslims in a province that has been a front line in the battle between the Islamic State group and the Taliban. ISIS militants have been carrying out nearly daily shootings and bombings against Taliban fighters in Nangarhar Province.

Since rising to power in Afghanistan three months ago, the Taliban have been waging a counterinsurgency campaign, vowing to put down the threat from ISIS.

ISIS is an enemy of the Taliban. The two groups share a hardline interpretation of Islam and over the years engaged in some of the same violent tactics, such as suicide bombings. However, the Taliban have focused on seizing control of Afghanistan, while ISIS adheres to global jihad.

Latvia requires lawmakers to get shots

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Latvia banned unvaccinated lawmakers Friday from attending in-person and remote parliament meetings as of Monday when the monthlong lockdown ends. Their wages also will be suspended if they are not able to work at the parliament.

The law, approved by the Saeima assembly in a 62-7 vote with two abstentions and 29 absent lawmakers, requires members of parliament and local government members to be vaccinated against covid-19.

The Baltic News Service reported that a lawmaker may participate in meetings after they present to the assembly's Mandate, Ethics and Submissions Committee a certificate confirming that they have been vaccinated against or recovered from the coronavirus, or an opinion of a clinical university hospital specialist recommending postponing vaccination for a certain period of time, together with a negative covid-19 test.

The law enters into force Nov. 15 and will remain effective until July 1, BNS reported. Latvian television reported 91 of the 100 Saeima's members have a certificate, as do 696 out of 758 local government members.

French look into rape at Elysee Palace

PARIS -- French authorities are investigating a reported rape that occurred earlier this year in the presidential Elysee Palace, the Paris prosecutor's office said Friday.

A woman soldier working at the palace accused a fellow serviceman of rape, according to French President Emmanuel Macron's office. Both were stationed at the Elysee, but the accused serviceman has since been moved away from his post, it said.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation was opened July 12 and that the accused serviceman has been questioned as an "assisted witness," a status meaning he was not interviewed as a suspect facing potential charges at this stage. The prosecutor's office did not provide further details.

The Elysee said it would not comment on a judicial investigation that is underway. But it said that as soon as the palace heard about the case, "measures were immediately taken: listening, supporting and accompanying the victim."

The Elysee said officials are awaiting the findings of the judicial investigation before deciding whether other actions are needed.

Defense Minister Florence Parly launched an internal administrative investigation, said a French official, who was not authorized to be publicly named.



