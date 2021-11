HARDING ACADEMY 56, WEST FORK 6

The Harding Academy Wildcats (9-2) scored 49 first-quarter points and cruised over the West Fork Tigers (3-8).

The Wildcats needed only eight plays to make it 49-0 with less than 8 minutes left in the first quarter. Harding Academy took its first-team offense out of the game with 5:16 remaining in the opening quarter.

Wildcats running back Andrew Miller carried 4 times for 41 yards and scored 3 touchdowns.