HECTOR 27, EARLE 6

HECTOR -- The Hector (8-3) offense came to life in the fourth quarter in a victory over Earle (4-5).

The Wildcats scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to go along with a touchdown in the third to pull away from the Bulldogs.

Hector quarterback Jackson Taylor threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 71 yards rushing and an additional touchdown.