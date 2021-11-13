How We See It: Arkansas at LSU

Clay Henry, Hawgs Illustrated

Night games in Death Valley are a tough assignment, but Sam Pittman has built a tough team. The Tigers may have better overall talent, but not the better team. The Hogs take a healthy O-line to Baton Rouge, something Alabama didn't have against the Tigers. It's the difference. Arkansas, 24-20

Dudley E. Dawson, Hawgs Illustrated

I always look at the previous game and factor that into the upcoming game from an emotional standpoint. Arkansas is flying high after its exciting win over MSU while LSU took its best shot against Alabama and came up short. Treylon Burks had a signature game. Arkansas, 28-24

Matt Jones, Whole Hog Sports

It feels like a toss-up given LSU's result at Alabama, but there might be a hangover effect for the Tigers after losing a game they worked so hard toward for two weeks. Arkansas' offense is playing well and LSU has a tendency to leave several points on the field. Arkansas, 28-17

Scottie Bordelon, Whole Hog Sports

The way the Tigers fought and hung tough with Alabama last weekend makes me believe this game will be closer than I originally thought. With Treylon Burks, the Razorbacks always have at least a decent shot. He has another big game and Arkansas grabs win No. 7 on the road. Arkansas, 27-21

Bart Pohlman, Sport & Story

It's hard not to think that whatever LSU had left in the tank this season was spent in the close loss to Alabama. The Razorbacks are back to winning, and the defense got back on track a bit vs. State. But the Hogs need to clean up third downs in opposing territory to win on the road. Arkansas, 34-24

Tommy Craft, ESPN Arkansas

LSU's defensive line is loaded with run stoppers that can also bring lots of pressure. There's still plenty of fight left in Coach's Tigers. LSU, 28-17

Tye Richardson, ESPN Arkansas

Treylon Burks continues to prove why he's the best college wide receiver. MSU learned Burks is a man on a mission and so will LSU. Arkansas, 34-24