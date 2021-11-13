Sections
I-30 detour-span fix to snarl traffic

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:58 a.m.

Work on a $187.3 million project to widen a 5.5-mile section of Interstate 30 in Saline County will require asphalt repairs to the detour bridge at the exit for U.S. 67/Arkansas 229, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

To accommodate the work, the Arkansas State Police will direct traffic to use the westbound exit and entrance ramps at the interchange.

The work is scheduled to take place between 10 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

The project includes widening I-40 to six lanes between Sevier Street in Benton and U.S. 70. The project also includes improvements at the I-30/U.S. 67 interchange.

