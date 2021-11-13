• Naomi Pascal, a 6-year-old from Jackson, Wyo., who while walking on a trail in Montana's Glacier National Park a year ago lost a teddy bear she'd had since being adopted from an Ethiopian orphanage, got the bear back after it was found by Ranger Tom Mazzarisi and had spent months riding on the dashboard of his truck.

• Jen Psaki, 42, the White House press secretary, resumed her daily news briefings Friday, nearly two weeks after she was diagnosed with covid-19, saying she had mild symptoms, mostly fatigue, which she credited to getting the covid-19 vaccine.

• Kenneth Gasper, 64, a Long Island, N.Y., man accused of making a telephone death threat against U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a Republican who voted for the $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress, was charged with aggravated second-degree harassment, police said.

• Brandon Hughes, 47, the former prosecutor for Lee County, Ala., convicted of lying to a grand jury and using office funds to litigate a sex discrimination claim against him, began serving a 10-month sentence at the jail in his home county.

• Michael Fawcett, a top aide to Britain's Prince Charles, resigned as chief executive of Charles' charitable foundation after being accused of offering to help a wealthy Saudi businessman who made a large donation secure a knighthood and British citizenship.

• Sathya Chinnadurai, animal health director at the St. Louis Zoo, said two African lions and six other big cats at the zoo tested positive for covid-19 soon after getting their first vaccine shots but are expected to make full recoveries.

• Kak Sovannchhay, 16, an autistic Cambodian teenager jailed for five months after he criticized the government on social media, pumped his right arm in the air saying, "Long live Cambodia" after walking out of a prison near Phnom Penh.

• Austin Stryker, a Georgia man, faces life in prison after being convicted of malice murder and other charges in the 2019 shooting and stabbing of a 21-year-old woman to keep her from telling authorities about a gang-related robbery, prosecutors said.

• Harry Singh called wildlife rescuers when he spotted an Adelie penguin that somehow made it 2,000 miles from its native Antarctica to a New Zealand beach, marking the third time that one of the 27-inch-tall penguins was recorded making its way to the island nation since 1962.