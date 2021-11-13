Community breifs: Jefferson County GOP panel to meet

SmokeOut webinar set for Nov. 18

The Great American SmokeOut Day webinar will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 via Zoom. The Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas, in partnership with the Pine Bluff Wellness and Health Equity Coalition, will co-host the event, according to a news release.

The lecturer will be Pebbles Fagan, professor and director of the Center for the Study of Tobacco at the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The community is invited to register to attend the Great American SmokeOut event. The one-hour webinar will focus on the perils of smoking and the benefits of quitting all related products including vaping, hookah and premium cigar use, according to the release.

Other participants will include Kim Jones Sneed of Pine Bluff, owner of StuffInTheBluff.com; the Rev. Johnny Smith Jr., pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Pine Bluff; Breyanna Dulaney, UAMS medical student; the Rev. Ricky Lattimore, pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Dermott; Rosie Pettigrew, business owner, Pine Bluff. State Rep. Vivian Flowers, District 17, was also invited.

To register for this free event visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RZ7PYY38T22pA7sJOLXwSQ .

UAPB SGA schedules recycling event

The Student Government Association (SGA) at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will present the UAPB Thinks Green Campaign on Nov. 15, America Recycles Day, according to a news release.

Pepsico BottleLoop at UAPB is offering a recycling collection event from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the Alumni House, 27 Watson Blvd. In the event of inclement weather, the community can drop off their bottles and cans at the health, physical education and recreation (HPER) complex, 1500 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive.

The recycling collection is open to the public. It will give people a convenient location and solution to recycle and help make a positive impact on the environment, according to the release.

Pepsico BottleLoop is powered by technology from Replenysh, offering trackable metrics so people will see how many pounds of cans and bottles residents are recycling and keeping out of landfills, oceans and waterways. The SGA will be joined by representatives from Replynish and PepsiCo Beverages North America.

Anti-violence rally today in MLK Park

A Stop the Gun Violence Rally will be held today at Martin Luther King Jr. Park from 2-5 p.m. The event will include informational booths, live music, spoken words, praise dancers, and food vendors, according to a news release. Sponsors include the Corvette Brothers, I Am Girls Empowerment and Whole Nedz Grief Support, among others. Guest speakers will be Miss UAPB Kimerra Handley, Christpher Mack Jr. and Shajayveon Winston. Details: (870) 489-8456 or (501) 283-3254.

Masks on agenda for SEARK trustees

The Southeast Arkansas College board of trustees meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 17. The board will meet in person, however, they will offering a Zoom option to others, according to a news release. The agenda includes a mask mandate and approval of the final resolution and additional documents for construction of the new student center and campus residential housing. For the Zoom link, requests should be emailed to to wgrimmett@seark.edu.

County GOP panel to hear from Webb

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 18, at Larry's Pizza, 4901 Dollarway Road at White Hall.

This month, the guest speaker will be Doyle Webb, former Republican Party of Arkansas chairman and a candidate for lieutenant governor in the Republican Primary, according to a news release.

The agenda will also include registration forms for the Christmas Dinner. The GOP committee meetings are open to the public. They encourage members to attend and bring a friend or two, according to the release.

Drive-thru shredding coming up soon

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Clean and Beautiful Commission and Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation are hosting a free drive-thru shredding event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Saracen Landing.

The limit is 15 boxes per person. People should make sure all metal and plastic are removed from notebooks, according to a news release. Details: Kelly Kennedy, (870) 575-3802 or Trudy Redus, (870) 536-0920.

Civic panel switches meeting time

The time has changed for the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission meeting. The conference call meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. To join the call, participants should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or send an email to tlrash@pinebluff.com and the call-in information will be emailed to them, according to a news release.

Housing Authority board set to meet

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at noon Nov. 17 at the O'Neil Wilson Community Center next to the authority's main office, 2503 Belle Meade Drive. Details: (870) 541-0706.

Urban Renewal meeting scheduled

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Details: Chandra Griffin, (870) 209-0323.