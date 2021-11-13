Kickoff TD run sets up big win

WHITE HALL – Braylon Johnson scooted 99 yards on the opening kickoff return for a touchdown, and White Hall's first-round game in the 5A state football playoffs went nearly as smooth as Johnson's run.

Mathew Martinez rushed 12 times for 127 yards and completed 12 of 15 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in leading the Bulldogs to a 31-17 win over Farmington on Friday night. White Hall (9-2) earned a trip to Camden Fairview, a 26-21 winner over Greene County Tech, next Friday in the quarterfinal round.

"That was a good little spark," Bulldogs Coach Bobby Bolding said about Johnson's return. "Braylon hadn't been back there all year. It's playoff time, so we made some personnel changes. We got some older guys back there because sometimes it's a little more important to a senior. This could be the end, and they play a little bit more. He did a great job, and we did a great job blocking."

Martinez accounted for a large part of the Bulldogs' 376 total offensive yards. Durran Cain rushed 17 times for 62 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, and Zaire Green had 10 carries for 62 yards, scoring on a 13-yard tote in the third quarter to put White Hall ahead 31-3.

"Our line had given me a great pocket, and I could sit back there and make my reads," said Martinez, who missed last season's run to the third round with a shoulder injury. "[Bolding] always preaches that, we can't win the game without our o-line."

If only the Bulldogs' night had been that easy.

A bad snap in the second quarter resulted in a lost White Hall fumble on first-and-goal from the Cardinals' 6, although the Bulldogs held a 17-3 lead at the time. They also gave up the ball at their own 38 late in the third quarter to set up Farmington's first touchdown drive.

The Cardinals (8-3) scored at the end of the period on a Cameron Vanzant quarterback sneak, and after forcing the Bulldogs to punt, pulled within 31-17 when Vanzant threw a 4-yard strike to Justin Logue with 6:28 left.

"We played well, and then, we do some dumb stuff sometimes," Bolding said. "We preached all week – we preached at halftime – the only way these guys can get back in it is if we turn the ball over. What do we do? We're driving, and we turn the ball over. ... The further you go along, those things hurt you because you're playing better people. We've got to eliminate that nonsense."

Vanzant had 189 yards on 17-of-24 passing with an interception by Steven Weston. Logue had 59 yards on five receptions, and Peyton Funk totaled 73 yards on six catches.

Weston had a 5-yard touchdown reception from Martinez with 25 seconds left before halftime, one of his six catches for 44 yards. That score gave the Bulldogs a 24-3 lead.

White Hall's Kyler Barnes (35 yards) and Farmington's Ettore Bocchi (31 yards) each converted a field goal in the first quarter.