CLASS 6A

Lake Hamilton blisters visiting West Memphis

by BILLY WOODS SPECIAL TO THE DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 3:05 a.m.

PEARCY -- Justin Crutchmer and Tevin Hughes scored three touchdowns each in the first half to lead Lake Hamilton to an easy 41-6 victory over West Memphis.

Two of Crutchmer's touchdowns came through the air, while Hughes' TDs all came on the ground.

Wolves Coach Tommy Gilleran pulled a surprise starter at quarterback as sophomore Easton Hurley got the nod over incumbent Grant Bearden, a senior.

Gilleran acknowledged that Hurley beat out Bearden to get the start and the rookie dazzled in his first varsity start.

Hurley was 6-of-9 passing for 217 yards for an average of 36.2 yards per completion.

"We didn't know how well he was going to do," Gilleran said of Hurley. "He threw for a lot of passing yards and he had a great night."

Gilleran also said he thought the change in quarterbacks threw West Memphis (4-7) off its defensive plan.

"We haven't thrown much all year and I think tonight we threw more than we have all year," said Gilleran.

Crutchmer and Hughes alternated touchdowns in the first quarter as Crutchmer got the scoring started with a 39-yard score off a sweep. Then it was Hughes from 1 yard out just a few minutes later to give the Wolves (9-2) a 14-0 lead.

Hurley connected with a wide-open Crutchmer for an 80-yard touchdown strike with 1:32 left to play in the first quarter before West Memphis dented the scoreboard on a 64-yard touchdown pass from senior Bryson Jenkins to Jarrell Shepherd.

Lake Hamilton closed out the scoring with a 12-yard Hughes touchdown with 7:33 to play in the second quarter, a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hurley to Crutchmer on a third-and-19 play and then Hughes scored his third TD of the half with a 1-yard plunge with just 10 seconds to play before intermission.

