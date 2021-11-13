Republican phoenix

What's in a name? (Glenn) Youngkin. Two words: Young Kin.

Glenn is young and he relates well with voters espousing a traditional conservative message. Youngkin's avoidance of twice-impeached former president Donald Trump was masterful and decisive in his winning the Virginia governor's race.

When it comes to building things, Trump is a proven fraud; in fact, it seems he's America's worst businessman ever, per the IRS. Tearing things down using invective, hate and his well-practiced bullying is his forte. I never realized America had so many belligerently ignorant people aspiring to be Trump-like.

Youngkin is like a phoenix rising from the ashes of Trump's failed presidency and a force for unrequited hope thanks to his reliance on civility and optimism in lieu of hatred and vengeance.

Republicans, please use Youngkin's humanity and legitimate politics as a template for recruiting and supporting future party hopefuls. Democrats need worthy political opposition, not a mob of hate-mongers, charlatans and do-nothing antagonists.

The choice should be clear and the path worthy of pursuit.

HARRY HERGET

Little Rock

Leslie dropping out

So Cruella Maumelle will take a knee to Frau Goebbels and be her lieutenant governor. Looks like her $11 million "Trumps" Cruella's $1.1 million.

Guess I'll join the forlorn hope and waste my vote on the nuclear physicist, but a guy can dream ...

PATRICK KECK

Maumelle

A new team can win

Attention Republican leaders: Want to win back the White House? All you power brokers on the sidelines have to do is put Trump on the bench. Send in the new team. These people will be level-headed, pragmatic problem-solvers who have a reputation for honesty and service to America.

Trump can't win; you know it but can't admit it. If you dare to tell the truth and stand up for the Constitution, Trump will stomp you out like a cigarette butt at a Toby Keith concert.

Consider this: What if the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol had been successful? Looked really close to me. What if they had actually killed or captured Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence? Trump receives the call from inside, solicited or not. "Mr. President, we've taken the Capitol as you directed an hour ago. What are your orders now?"

I hope a cold chill is running down your spine. This almost happened. We all saw the Trump army beating police officers with Trump flags.

There are several directions this could go. Trump started this. He might answer, (a) "Great, I'll get Rudy, Sarah, and be right there. I alone can save the American people." Or maybe (b) "Oh well, fellows, I was just joking, you know, being myself. I really didn't mean all that stuff. Click."

What would Trump have done? Maybe somebody already knows. And they are "fighting like hell" to keep that from coming out. It's going to come out. Presently, we don't have the details. What we do know is what Trump did to stop the ongoing attack. Nothing.

The "What now, Mr. President?" question is going to come up a lot. I'm an independent, and think it may be time for a Republican president. Trump can't win. You think the good people of America are going to vote this guy back in?

Remember, just because you're against Trump doesn't mean you are a Democrat. It means something much higher. You're an American.

SPENCER BAKER

Little Rock