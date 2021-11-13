Little Rock Board of Directors to take up measures that would reshape mayor's authority, at-large ward representation

The Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday is scheduled to take up measures that, if approved, would reshape the authority of the mayor and city manager as well as change the at-large ward seats on the city board into regional positions.

One measure is an ordinance to clarify the board's position relative to the city manager when it comes to legal settlements.

Additionally, a pair of ordinances sponsored by at-large City Director Antwan Phillips would grant the mayor more authority and retool the government's structure to end the city board's three at-large seats, including his own, in favor of regional positions.

The decision to end at-large ward representation would have to go before Little Rock voters in the 2022 general election.

Little Rock operates with a hybrid form of government that has elements of both the mayor-council and council-manager systems seen in other municipalities.

The government structure -- last modified as a result of a 2007 referendum -- features a full-time, directly elected mayor who presides over meetings of the city's Board of Directors but cannot vote except in the event of a tie.

The mayor has veto power over measures approved by the board, but members can override his decision with a two-thirds vote. At the same time, Little Rock employs a city manager as chief administrative officer.

Both of Phillips' ordinances refer to the recommendations of a Little Rock government-structure task force that studied the city's form of government in 2019.

Currently, the three at-large board members are elected citywide and serve alongside seven other representatives who are each elected by residents in a ward that covers a certain geographic area.

One of Phillips' ordinances would repurpose the at-large positions into three regional districts that would encompass the area of one or more wards. If approved, the measure would refer the question to voters during the 2022 general election.

If voters give approval, the city would then vote for the new regional representatives during the 2024 general election. The winners would be sworn in on Jan. 1, 2025.

In addition to Phillips, the two other at-large members serving on the board at present are Joan Adcock and Dean Kumpuris.

Phillips' second ordinance would give the mayor more authority to hire and fire the city manager and city attorney at will.

At the moment, those decisions are subject to the approval of a majority of the city board.

According to the proposed ordinance, the mayor would have the authority to hire and fire the city manager. The decision would be final unless a two-thirds majority of the board voted to override the decision.

A board member's intention to seek a vote to override the decision would have to be made in writing within 10 days of the mayor's hiring or termination announcement.

Additionally, under the proposed ordinance, the mayor would be able to hire the city attorney, subject to the confirmation of a majority of the city board. The city attorney's annual review would be jointly overseen by the mayor and vice mayor.

The mayor could terminate the city attorney under the same provisions governing the termination of the city manager.

Phillips' ordinances mirror measures that went before the board in February 2020 but were ultimately withdrawn.

The ordinance on the city manager's authority regarding settlements was sponsored by Vice Mayor Lance Hines, who represents Ward 5.

It comes in the wake of a contentious end to litigation brought against the city by the estate of Bradley Blackshire, a 30-year-old man killed by then-officer Charles Starks in 2019.

Settlement terms announced in October said the city would pay $49,500 to Blackshire's estate and the Arkansas Municipal League would pay an additional $250,500.

Little Rock also agreed to implement additional training on the use of force and de-escalation within the Police Department, produce a video of a Blackshire family member to be shown to police recruits for at least 10 years and provide information about affordable mental health counseling to families of individuals killed by police.

City Attorney Tom Carpenter objected to the settlement agreement, which was negotiated by attorneys from the Municipal League and two outside firms after Carpenter's office had to withdraw as counsel for the city because of a perceived conflict involving separate litigation against the police chief.

Last month, Carpenter said the city manager's authority to spend less than $50,000 on a purchase did not apply to the settlement and argued the nonmonetary provisions to the agreement represented a policy decision that ought to get the city board's approval.

Hines' ordinance would clarify city code to expressly state that the city manager's unilateral purchasing authority does not extend to the settlement of litigation in which the city or any employee is a party.

The ordinance also states that prior to such a settlement, the city attorney or a representative must inform each member of the city board, including the mayor, of the nature of the litigation and the settlement, as well as the right to discuss the potential settlement in a public meeting.

The text of the measure adds that "all such determinations shall be conducted in accordance with the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act."

City board members on Nov. 2 voted to authorize Moore to execute the settlement agreement with Blackshire's estate, seemingly putting the issue to rest, despite continued reservations expressed by board members.

A federal judge on Nov. 9 dismissed with prejudice the claims brought by Blackshire's estate at the estate's request after the settlement agreement.