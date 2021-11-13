LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks face LSU in Death Valley

Half: LSU 10, Arkansas 3

The Razorbacks' defense was stellar outside of one touchdown drive yet Arkansas trails by a score because the offense has been unable to figure out the Tigers' defense.

Kendal Briles' offense totaled 101 yards on 31 plays. It ran the ball for 67 yards – 28 yards on the final play of the half – and KJ Jefferson completed 9 of 12 passes for 34 yards. That 3.8 yard-per-completion figure is pretty gross.

Arkansas is 1 of 8 on third down. The Razorbacks' defense limited LSU to 2 of 9 on third down, which is great.

Ed Orgeron told SEC Network that Garrett Nussmeier will play quarterback the rest of the way for LSU. He has hit 6 of 12 passes for 72 yards and the lone touchdown in the game.

There have been 11 punts so far, six by Arkansas. Reid Bauer has a long of 57 yards in the game.

:36, 2Q – LSU 10, Arkansas

The Tigers picked up 19 yards on 5 plays before punting away again. Arkansas' defense has been great, especially when you think about how it has somewhat quieted a spirited crowd at LSU.

Bumper Pool leads the Razorbacks with 7 tackles and Hayden Henry and Grant Morgan have 6. They have been really solid.

3:22, 2Q – LSU 10, Arkansas 3

Reid Bauer's punt pins the Tigers at their 11.

Arkansas picked up a couple of first downs on its most recent series, but the story of the night is the unit can't maintain a drive. Another punt. The punters have to be worn out at this point.

6:12, 2Q – LSU 10, Arkansas 3

It's time for the Razorbacks' offense to hold up its end of the deal here. Arkansas' defense is playing very well and forced another punt.

The Razorbacks take back over at their 28 after a 52-yard kick.

7:32, 2Q – LSU 10, Arkansas 3

The Razorbacks picked up a first down on the ground thanks to Dominique Johnson and a tough 13-yard run, but they punted away again. Arkansas is up to 32 total yards on 20 plays.

LSU takes back over at its 20 after a 51-yard Reid Bauer punt.

10:52, 2Q – LSU 10, Arkansas 3

Tigers tailback Ty Davis-Price took a Wildcat snap that was high and to his right and fumbled the ball. Greg Brooks pounced on it, giving possession back to Arkansas.

That's a big break for the Razorbacks. LSU was driving and had momentum.

12:46, 2Q – LSU 10, Arkansas 3

Tre Williams brought great pressure off the right edge and flushed Garrett Nussmeier out of the pocket to his right. He threw incomplete on third down, and Montaric Brown was there for the pass breakup.

Bryce Stephens made a shoestring catch on the LSU punt. Arkansas will take back over at its 30 when play resumes.

The Razorbacks have to sustain a drive sooner or later. The offense has played poorly to this point, had a bad snap or two and given up some free runs on KJ Jefferson.

They do not have a first down offensively since their first snap of the game, which was a Jefferson pass to Blake Kern for 18 yards.

13:50, 2Q – LSU 10, Arkansas 3

Another quick possession for the Razorbacks. KJ Jefferson hit Treylon Burks for 2 yards, then a bad snap derailed a potential jet sweet for Burks, and Jefferson threw low and incomplete for Burks while facing a blitz.

Arkansas has 11 yards of offense after 13 plays tonight and is 0 of 4 on third down.

Reid Bauer's 57-yard punt was returned 21 yards to the LSU 41. TJ Hammonds got down the field in coverage and took a poor angle on the punt returner, allowing him to get up the sideline.

14:52, 2Q – LSU 10, Arkansas 3

Jack Bech hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter. It was thrown by backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and the score is his first completion on 4 attempts tonight.

Bech looked to have given Arkansas defensive back Malik Chavis a bit of a shove in the back of the end zone before bringing in the pass. Chavis instead was flagged. For Bech, it is his third touchdown catch of the season.

End 1Q – Arkansas 3, LSU 3

The Tigers are knocking on the door at the Razorbacks' 29 and driving as the first quarter ends.

LSU held the ball for 10 minutes, 26 seconds and ran 23 plays, which totaled 63 yards. Arkansas picked up 13 on 10 snaps.

KJ Jefferson is 2 of 3 passing for 21 yards and Dominique Johnson carried 3 times for 6 yards.

Tyrion Davis-Price has run the ball 7 times for 31 yards. His 11-yard carry closed the first quarter, which seemed to fly by.

The Razorbacks were penalized 5 times for 30 yards and 0 of 3 on third down.

:12, 1Q – Arkansas 3, LSU

KJ Jefferson was sacked, he completed a short pass to Dominique Johnson, then Treylon Burks threw incomplete for AJ Green on a deep ball.

LSU takes back over at the Razorbacks' 40. Arkansas has had the ball for 4 minutes, 34 seconds total and run 10 plays.

1:47, 1Q – Arkansas 3, LSU 3

The Razorbacks' defense stands tall despite LSU having great field position after the last Arkansas punt. The Tigers settle for a 34-yard field goal to tie the game.

Bumper Pool made a great tackle at the line of scrimmage on third down to bring out the field goal unit. Pool now has 4 tackles, tied with Grant Morgan for the early team lead.

Montaric Brown also has 3 stops and has played pretty good downfield defense aside from one pass interference call.

Something to keep an eye on: LSU has been on the field for 10:14. Arkansas has had the ball for 2:59.

4:51, 1Q – Arkansas 3, LSU 0

The Razorbacks' second series was a brief one. Arkansas punted away from its own end zone and nearly had it blocked. LSU starts its next series in Razorbacks territory.

Myles Slusher, on the Tigers' first play, broke up a deep pass at the goalline.

6:14, 1Q – Arkansas 3, LSU 0

Taurean Carter sacked Max Johnson on third-and-7, forcing another Tigers' punt. Arkansas will take back over at its 17 when play resumes.

Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry are leading the Razorbacks' defense with 4 and 3 tackles, respectively. Morgan and defensive end Tre Williams each have a half-tackle for loss, as well.

11:59, 1Q – Arkansas 3, LSU 0

Arkansas' defense forced a quick 3-and-out on the Tigers' first possession, then Bryce Stephens returned a punt 26 yards to the Razorbacks' 47. KJ Jefferson later hit Blake Kern for 18 yards into LSU territory.

Arkansas' drive stalled, though, and Cam Little came on and made a 48-yard field goal. He is now 6 of 7 this season on field goals between 40-49 yards.



