Police beat: LR man charged after car chase Sherwood man faces drug counts

LR man charged after car chase

Arkansas State Police arrested a man Thursday on multiple felony charges after a car chase through neighborhoods along Roosevelt Road in Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

A trooper tried to pull over Dontarious Henderson, 25, of Little Rock for not wearing a seat belt and not having a valid car tag, but he did not stop and led the trooper on a short chase through city streets and subdivisions, the report states.

Because of the high speeds and populated areas around the chase, troopers called off the pursuit but kept Henderson in sight until his vehicle crashed. The report does not list the speeds the chase reached.

Troopers ran after Henderson after the wreck, arresting him, but while he was sitting on the ground waiting for an ambulance to arrive, he stood up and fled again with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Troopers eventually caught Henderson again, and he was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle. A search of Henderson's vehicle turned up a handgun reported stolen.

Henderson was checked for injuries at Baptist Health hospital and then transferred to the Pulaski County jail. He is charged with aggravated assault, theft by receiving of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm, all felonies, as well as other charges including reckless driving, fleeing and driving on a suspended license.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Sherwood man faces drug counts

A Sherwood man faces several felony charges after a North Little Rock officer kept him from swallowing a bag of crack cocaine, according to an arrest report.

Officer N. Brown stopped Demetrice Burgess for driving a car with a false license plate and got permission to search him after smelling marijuana. The search turned up a pill bottle containing about three grams of marijuana and a pill Brown believed was Clonazepam, a Schedule IV prescription drug, the report states. A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine and syringes that Brown inferred were used for injecting meth.

Burgess was detained while Brown spoke with the passenger, who said Burgess hid drugs on his person, and when Brown went back to search Burgess again, he saw a plastic bag in Burgess's mouth.

Seeing "white rock-like substance" inside Burgess' mouth, Brown stuck his fingers in Burgess' mouth to try and remove it, the report states. Burgess resisted, trying to swallow the substance and bite Brown's fingers, and Brown took him to the ground to get control.

Eventually, Brown recovered about four grams of suspected crack cocaine and arrested Burgess, who is charged with felonies related to drug possession and tampering with evidence.