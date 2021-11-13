Man ordered held without bond in Gentry restaurant shooting

BENTONVILLE -- A man accused of killing a co-worker at a Gentry restaurant was ordered Friday to be held without bond in the Benton County Jail.

Martin E. Tavarez-Torres was arrested Wednesday in connection with capital murder, battery and aggravated assault. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against him.

Tavarez-Torres, 21, is accused of killing Fidel Mercado Reyes.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green conducted a bond hearing Friday with video conferencing, so Tavarez-Torres was at the jail instead of the courtroom.

Thomas Gean, deputy prosecutor, cited the strength of the case against Tavarez-Torres and the seriousness of the charges as reasons to hold him without bond.

Jay Saxton, Benton County's chief public defender, represented Tavarez-Torres at the hearing. Saxton did not object to Gean's bond request. Saxton asked that the bond issue be readdressed when more information is gathered about Tavarez-Torres.

Reyes was pronounced dead Wednesday at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. He was shot once in the back of his head, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Reyes was a cook at La Huerta in Gentry. Police were called Wednesday to the restaurant at 129 Fowler St. in response to the shooting. The restaurant staff told police the shooter was the nephew of the restaurant's owner and had started working there Tuesday, according to the affidavit.

Lourdes Cisernos, another employee at the restaurant, told police she heard what sounded like an explosion in the kitchen, according to the affidavit. She said Tavarez-Torres ran past her and out the door and then she saw Reyes lying on the floor, according to the affidavit.

Tavarez-Torres fled the scene in his pickup. He was arrested in Fayetteville after police learned his brother lived there, according to the affidavit.

Marlenne Navarette-Flores, Reyes' sister-in-law, told police she believed the shooting may have been over a slot machine ticket that Reyes won at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., according to the affidavit. She and her husband, Victor Mercado Reyes, believed the ticket to be worth $20,000 or $200,000 because the ticket was worth 200,000 credits, according to the affidavit.

Victor Reyes told police his brother had attempted to redeem the ticket at the casino but was denied because his passport had expired. Police found the winning ticket in Fidel Reyes' jacket, which was at the restaurant, according to the affidavit.

Victor Reyes told police his brother was trying to help a new employee by allowing him to stay at his residence and the two went to work together in Tavarez-Torres' pickup, according to the affidavit.

Tavarez-Torres' arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 17 in Green's court.