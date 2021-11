MANILA 49, DANVILLE 25

MANILA – Kurt Overton ran 12 times for 232 yards and 4 touchdowns for Manila (9-2) in a rout.

Overton scored on runs for 65, 65, 50 and 46 yards for the Lions, who finished with 591 yards rushing. Dustin Clark carried 11 times 123 yards with 2 touchdowns, and Coby Taylor, who also had an interception, ran times for 122 yards. Peyton McQueen added 103 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

Brent Wilson had a team-high 12 tackles for Manila.