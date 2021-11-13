Marion, Anderson trounce Russellville

MARION -- Marion turned a pair of Russellville turnovers into touchdowns, and limited the Cyclones to one first down before halftime en route to a 45-21 victory Friday night at Premier Bank Stadium.

In the first meeting between the schools, Marion (5-6) fashioned a 42-0 advantage late in the third quarter. Russellville ends its season 5-6. Marion advances to play at Benton (9-1) in next week's quarterfinals.

Marion senior tailback Cam Anderson carried 27 times for 240 yards and 4 touchdowns while senior quarterback Ben Gerrard completed 7 of 15 passes for 234 yards and a score. Gerrard's top target was Donnie Cheers, who caught four passes for 159 yards, including a 37-yard TD.

"I thought we dominated the line of scrimmage for the most part, which is what we want to hang our hats on," Marion Coach Lance Clark said. "What was really good was the defense came out sharp and stifled them from the jump, and our offense got big plays."

Marion initiated the scoring, driving 95 yards in 11 plays after the opening kickoff. Anderson capped the drive with a 6-yard run with 7:48 remaining in the first quarter.

Sophomore safety Amari Lee intercepted a Russellville pass on second play of the ensuing drive, setting Marion up at the Russellville 17. Anderson carried five times for 12 yards, including a 3-yard sprint into the end zone for a 13-0 lead.

Marion was back at it early in the second quarter, covering 76 yards in nine plays, adding a touchdown when Gerrard found Cheers in the back of the end zone on third and 17 with 7:13 left before halftime.

Linebacker Donte Moore recovered a Russellville fumble at the Cyclone 14 late in the second quarter, setting the stage for Anderson to score from 5 yards out for a 27-0 Marion lead.

Anderson scored on a 54-yard run on Marion's first drive of the third quarter and Gerrard hit Cheers for a two-point conversion and a 35-0 advantage.

"Look, Benton has been one of the better programs in the state over the past 10 years or so," said Clark. "We're excited about the opportunity to play in the quarterfinals."