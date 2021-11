MCGEHEE 60, WALNUT RIDGE 12

MCGEHEE -- McGehee (11-0) used a dominant offensive performance to advance over Walnut Ridge (4-7).

The Owls scored 21 points in the first quarter and 27 points in the second quarter to open a 48-0 halftime advantage.

McGehee quarterback Sam Polite threw for three first-half touchdowns in the victory.