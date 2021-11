MELBOURNE 40, PERRYVILLE 13

MELBOURNE -- The Melbourne Bearkatz (7-3) used a hot second quarter to secure the victory over the Perryville Mustangs (7-4).

The Bearkatz scored 14 points in the first quarter and 26 more in the second to build a lead that the Mustangs were not able to overcome.

Melbourne quarterback Trey Wren passed for 157 yards and a touchdown on 9 attempts, and running back Holden Hutchins rushed for 59 yards and 2 scores.