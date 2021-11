EIGHT MAN

MOUNTAIN PINE 64, AUGUSTA 18

MOUNTAIN PINE -- Mountain Pine (7-3) jumped out to a 48-6 lead in the first half and cruised to the blowout in the first round of the playoffs at Stanley May Field.

Keelan Dobbins had 119 rushing yards and 42 yards receiving, while Isaiah Miles added 92 yards on the ground for Mountain Pine.

Quarterback Joe Grisham was 3-for-10 passing for 29 yards for Augusta (3-4). Malachi Emerson accounted for 115 yards of offense.