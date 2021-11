MOUNT IDA 56, CROSS COUNTY 12

MOUNT IDA -- Mount Ida (7-3) and Cross County (2-8) combined to score all of the game's points in the first half, with the Lions strolling to victory.

Mount Ida was sparked by a four-touchdown performance from Baylor Bates. Chandler Perkins also had three interceptions for the Lions.

Jackson Lindburg and Tanner Hollinger each scored for Cross County.