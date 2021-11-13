Tyson will release 4Q earnings Monday

Tyson Foods is scheduled to report 2021 fourth-quarter earnings results Monday before the stock markets open.

Wall Street analysts expect the Springdale-based meat producer to post strong profit and revenue gains compared to last year because of higher beef margins.

Tyson is holding an investor call to discuss its quarterly and annual results at 8 a.m. Monday.

It is available as a webcast on ir.tyson.com or by dialing (844) 890-1795. The replay number is (877) 344-7529.

Analysts are expecting robust growth in Tyson's retail business, beef and international segments, along with lackluster pork and chicken results, according to Zacks Equity Research. The company continues to face inflationary pressures and increased costs linked to the pandemic.

A Zacks analyst estimate has earnings projected at $2.20 per share, a gain of 21.6% from the same period a year ago.

Tyson shares fell 2.3%, or $1.90, to close Friday at $81.23 on the New York Stock Exchange.

-- Nathan Owens

Kellogg sues union over plant blocking

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Kellogg Co. has filed a lawsuit against its local union in Omaha complaining that striking workers are blocking entrances to its cereal plant and intimidating replacement workers as they enter the plant.

The company based in Battle Creek, Mich., asked a judge to order the Omaha chapter of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union to stop interfering with its business while workers picket outside the plant. The workers in Omaha and at Kellogg's three other U.S. cereal plants have been on strike since Oct. 5.

"We respect the right of employees to lawfully communicate their position in this matter. We sought a temporary restraining order to help ensure the safety of all individuals in the vicinity of the plant, including the picketers themselves," company spokeswoman Kris Bahner said Thursday.

The president of the Omaha union declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Kellogg's said in its lawsuit that union members have been blocking the plant entrance as trucks and buses try to enter and leave.

The company also said in the lawsuit that people picketing outside the plant have threatened the lives of people working at the plant including "threatening that an individual's wife and young children will be assaulted (including sexually) while he is away from home working with Kellogg."

-- The Associated Press

State index gains 3.74, ends at 838.15

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 838.15, up 3.74.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.