Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Shawn Pruitt, 38, of 201 Green Acres St. in Lowell was arrested Friday in connection with stalking. Pruitt was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Kevin Deshazer, 24, of 1540 S. Beach St. in Conway was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Deshazer was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Springdale

• Carmen Camacho, 18, of 700 Virginia St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Camacho was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Edrick Floreal-Wooten, 30, of 5701 W. Chattel St. in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Floreal-Wooten was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Sharon Cox, 70, of 3403 Falcon Road in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Cox was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's office

• Danny Jones, 20, of 6588 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Jones was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.