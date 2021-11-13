



FOOTBALL

Kamara to miss Titans game

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, starting left tackle Terron Armstead and prominent defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson have been ruled out of Sunday's game at Tennessee. Kamara has not practiced this week after injuring his knee -- but continuing to play -- during a loss last Sunday to Atlanta. Armstead also has not practiced because of knee and shoulder injuries. Gardner-Johnson left last week's game with a foot injury and was carted from the bench area to the locker room.

Chubb out vs. Patriots

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday's game at New England after testing positive for covid-19 earlier this week. Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out Chubb following Friday's practice. Chubb was placed on the reserve/covid-19 list Tuesday. Chubb is third in the NFL with 721 yards rushing this season despite missing two games with a calf injury. The two-time Pro Bowler ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard run, in a 41-16 win at Cincinnati last week.

Gruden sues Goodell, NFL

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" was used to destroy Gruden's career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday, exactly a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his emails by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times. Gruden's attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, said in a statement that the defendants "selectively leaked Gruden's private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden's reputation and force him out of his job."

GOLF

Two share LPGA lead

Lexi Thompson birdied four of her last five holes Friday for a 6-under 64 to share the lead with Jennifer Kupcho going into the weekend of the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair, Fla. One big prize was awarded when Pavarisa Yoktuan made a hole-in-one with an 8-iron on the 145-yard 12th hole and won a two-year lease for a Lamborghini. Christina Kim felt like a winner, too, even though her work is not done. Kim missed out on Monday qualifying, received a late sponsor exemption and responded with rounds of 65-66 to sit just two shots off the lead. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi fired a 5-under 65 on Friday and stands at 8-under 132 entering the weekend. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 67 on Friday and is at 7-under 133. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 73 on Friday and missed the cut with a 4-over 144.

Trainer out front in Houston

Martin Trainer was in rare territory Friday. Not only did he play well enough to stick around for the weekend, he found himself leading the Houston Open. Trainer holed a pair of long birdie putts and three short ones in a bogey-free round at Memorial Park for a 5-under 65 and a one-shot lead over Kevin Tway. The second round would not be completed until today as the tournament tried to catch up from a long weather delay at the start of the tournament. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Friday and is at 3-over 143.

Triplett leads in Phoenix

Kirk Triplett shot a 7-under 64 to move into the lead Friday and Jim Furyk remained in contention for the season title with a 67 in the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix. Playing in the final group with Phil Mickelson, Triplett shut out the noise from the largest, most boisterous gallery at Phoenix Country Club, finishing with seven birdies and no bogeys. He was at 13 under, two ahead of recent qualifier Steven Alker, who shot a 65. Furyk, who can win the season-long Schwab Cup points race with a victory this weekend, is tied with Mickelson at 10 under after reeling off six birdies. Mickelson finished off a 67 with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th hole. Glen Day (Little Rock) is at 4-under 138.

Rozner holds lead in Dubai

Antoine Rozner took a one-stroke lead after two rounds of his title defense at the Dubai Championship, rolling in a right-to-left birdie putt from eight feet at No. 18 to shoot 8-under 64 on Friday. Holing a sixth birdie in his final eight holes allowed the French golfer to break away from a three-way tie for the lead with Francesco Laporta (64) and first-round leader JB Hansen (67). Rozner, who is 15 under par overall, has yet to drop a shot this week on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates where he shot 25 under last year to claim his first European Tour title.

TENNIS

Korda in Next-Gen finals

Sebastian Korda beat compatriot Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Friday to become the first American to reach the final at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. He'll face top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in today's final, after the Spanish teenager beat Sebastian Baez of Argentina in straight sets. It will be the first meeting between the two. The 21-year-old Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, was the favorite to win the all-American semifinal but struggled to find his rhythm before prevailing 4-3 (3), 2-4, 1-4, 4-2, 4-2. Alcaraz dominated from the start in the second semifinal to win 4-2, 4-1, 4-2 in just 62 minutes.

Paul advances in Stockholm

Tommy Paul reached his first ATP Tour final by outlasting fellow American Francis Tiafoe at the Stockholm Open on Friday. With a 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win, the 24-year-old Paul followed up his victory over Andy Murray in the quarterfinals in what is proving to be a breakthrough tournament for the former junior French Open champion. To claim his first senior title, Paul will have to get past defending champion Denis Shapovalov, who won an all-Canadian semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5 in just under two hours. Shapovalov won the title in Stockholm in 2019 and the 2020 edition was canceled after the coronavirus outbreak.

Kontaveit continues hot streak

Anett Kontaveit stretched her winning streak to 12 matches by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-0 on Friday to secure a spot in the semifinals at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico. The 25-year-old Estonian now has 28 of her last 30 matches, including her title run at Ostrava. Kontaveit only edged out Ons Jabeur for the last spot in the season-ending championship by beating Simona Halep in the final of the Transylvania Open last month.

Riske claims Linz title

Alison Riske rallied to beat Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Friday for the American's third career title. It was the 73rd-ranked Riske's first tournament win since recovering from foot injuries last year that kept her out of competition for nine months. The American, who was ranked 18th two years ago, improved to 3-8 in career finals.



