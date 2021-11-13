OPINION | WALLY HALL: Hogs overcome in overtime

It was a game that, had it been a work of art, you could have bought it in a deserted gas station.

The overtime that decided the game was not a TV ratings boost — although it belonged to the Arkansas Razorbacks, who defeated Louisiana State 16-13 on a 37-yard field goal by freshman Cam Little.

Arkansas won the coin toss and chose to go on defense first. The Tigers drove to the Arkansas nine, but Razorback cornerback Montaric Brown intercepted on second and eight, putting the Hogs in position to win.

Three consecutive runs by quarterback KJ Jefferson set up the field goal at the 19 in the middle of the field.

It was an ugly win — even Sam Pittman said so — but an ugly win is still better than a pretty loss.

What plagued the Hogs AGAIN was penalties.

Yes, Pittman is sick of penalties — but isn’t everyone?

The Razorbacks continuously gave LSU first downs and stopped themselves with penalties. But in the end, The Boot was on its way to Fayetteville.

In the fourth quarter alone, the Razorbacks turned a second-and-11 into a second-and-16 at their 14. It happened when junior Trey Knox, who was being separated from LSU players by an official, took a cheap elbow shot at an LSU player, costing the Hogs 14 yards.

An illegal formation on the next possession wiped out a first down near midfield with 4:23 to play. It was the Hogs' ninth penalty of the game.

Arkansas trailed 10-3 at the half — and field position, aided by penalties, had helped LSU to all of their points.

The Razorbacks outscored the Tigers 10-3 in the second half to let the officials send it to overtime. And, no, they don’t receive overtime pay, just a total review this week by the Southeastern Conference.

Arkansas moves to 7-3 on the season. Alabama is up next before the Hogs close the season against Missouri.