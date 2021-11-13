100 years ago

Nov. 13, 1921

SEARCY -- Five residences belonging to J. J. Baugh and J. C. Baugh burned this morning at 10 o'clock. They were in the extreme western part of town, outside the water district, and were very close together, making it difficult to check the flames. All were rented. The fire started in a house occupied by W. M. Carter, from a defective flue. Occupants of the other house were Mrs. Ellegde, Mrs. Garrison, W. M. Jones and Barney Miller. Carter's furniture was a total loss. The others saved part of their furniture. The five houses were valued at about $3,000, with insurance of $2,000. J. J. Baugh, editor of the Searcy Citizen, was in Little Rock at the time the fire occurred. It is not known whether the owners will rebuild.

50 years ago

Nov. 13, 1971

JONESBORO -- George Hoover, Jr., 22, of Jonesboro, filed suit in federal District Court here Friday questioning whether a resident of another county could be confined at the Mississippi County Penal Farm. Hoover asserted he was "unlawfully confined" at the Penal Farm after being found guilty twice of driving while intoxicated in August and September. Hoover also asserts conditions at the Penal Farm are "unsanitary and dangerous to inmates," and "prisoners are subjected to cruel and unusual punishment."

25 years ago

Nov. 13, 1996

• A garbage truck driver was killed Tuesday morning when the parking brake on his vehicle slipped and the truck ran over him at Kingsrow Drive and Cantrell Road, police said. Ronald Garrett, 27, had stopped his Waste Management truck at 5 a.m., police reported. The truck rolled forward, hitting him, a trash can and a fence before rolling down an embankment and falling 40 feet, stopping at 248 Kingsrow. Police found Garrett at the right rear of the truck.

10 years ago

Nov. 13, 2011

YELLVILLE--A U.S. District Court jury in Harrison has ordered a Kentucky trucking company to pay $7 million in damages for sending an unqualified driver on a dangerous trip that left one man dead after a crash in 2008. Morgan Quisenberry, 54, had been driving almost three hours longer than the law allows when he lost control of his tractor-trailer and struck two passenger cars before crashing into the cab of a truck driven by Roger Reagan, 42, on Sept. 3, 2008, according to J. Kent Emison, a Missouri based attorney. The accident occurred at U.S. 62 and Arkansas 202 in Yellville. Reagan climbed from the cab but then became trapped in the burning wreckage for 20 minutes, Emison said. Quisenberry, who had been driving for Dunaway Timber for 19 days at the time of the accident, lied about his driving record on his employment application, Emison said. Quisenberry had been involved in a recent accident while driving hazardous materials before being hired by the timber company and twice had his license revoked for driving while intoxicated, Emison said.