PARIS 17, RIVERVIEW 14

PARIS -- Chase Watts scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 20-yard fourth-quarter run, and the defense for Paris (10-1) made a late stand to edge Riverview (5-6).

The Eagles fell behind 14-7 midway through the third quarter and trailed 14-10 heading into the fourth. After Watts' run, Riverview responded by driving down the field, getting to first and goal on the 5-yard line with about four minutes left. But Paris held firm on four consecutive running plays to take over on downs.

That proved to be Riverview's last chance, as Paris gained a first down and ran out the clock.