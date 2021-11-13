Pittman, Orgeron did it the hard way

FAYETTEVILLE -- If attached to polygraphs while gushing pregame compliments about each other, some football coaches might fry like Colonel Sanders chicken.

Not likely Sam Pittman and Ed Orgeron this week, though.

The "outstanding man," and "great coach" compliments that LSU Coach Orgeron and Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman this week exchanged root in genuinely mutual respect.

Pittman's Razorbacks and Orgeron's Tigers clash tonight at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

Their affinity runs down the line.

While it seems so many become head coaches after hailed as "geniuses" coordinating offenses or defenses, Pittman and Orgeron worked from the trenches.

Pittman coached offensive line.

Orgeron coached defensive line.

They recruited from the trenches, too.

Neither Pittman, turning 60 Nov. 28 yet still the country boy with a Grove, Okla. twang twanged all the more by longtime coaching in the South, and 60-year-old Louisiana born and bred "Cajun Ed," whose self described "Coonass" dialect can veer into the non-understandable, are blessed with silver tongues. Yet both are known for out-communicating and out-recruiting their highly polished counterparts. Among the best in the recruiting game, each has been called.

Recruiting coordinator was the lone coordinator title that Pittman ever had. Or that Orgeron, three times at two different schools, had until named the 2010 defensive coordinator at the University of Southern California post 2005-2007 head coaching Ole Miss.

Interim head coach when USC Coach Lane Kiffin was fired during the 2013 season, but passed over and immediately resigning upon former USC assistant Steve Sarkisian named the USC head coach, Orgeron was again just defensive line coach at LSU. He was three years into coaching LSU's D-line when elevated to interim head coach with Les Miles fired during the 2016 campaign. Orgeron coached seven games through rumors of high-profile potential LSU replacements before named permanent head coach.

"Permanent coach" seems an oxymoron. Orgeron proves it. The 2019 LSU national champion coach is let go effective at this so far 4-5 season's end. He still gives his all nearly upsetting No. 2 Alabama last Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

Coaching high schools and Hutchinson (Kan.) Junior College from 1984-1993, Pittman coached offensive lines for 10 different universities from 1994-2019 including Arkansas, 2013-2015.

Strong Pittman support from Pittman coached former Razorbacks strongly influenced athletic director Hunter Yurachek chancing on the down to earth line coach craving to come back to Arkansas over various "geniuses" juggling opportunities.

Orgeron knows about loving Arkansas. He credits his 1986 and 1987 seasons, first as a Razorbacks assistant strength coach, and then defensive graduate assistant under Coach Ken Hatfield, for accelerating his career.

"Hipsled Ed," Dean Weber, Arkansas' Hall of Fame trainer from 1973-2008, recalled Orgeron being called for the sled-pulling drills he stressed as a strength coach. "Players loved him."

Orgeron hasn't forgotten.

"Man, I love the place up there," Orgeron said. " I have a lot of respect for the university. They were very good to me."

Pittman knows the feeling. Their roots run deep.