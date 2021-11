PRESCOTT 56, LAKE VILLAGE 14

PRESCOTT -- Prescott (11-0) opened a 50-6 halftime advantage to easily handle Lake Village (3-8).

The Curley Wolves scored 22 points in the first quarter and 28 in the second. The Beavers scored eight in the fourth quarter to go along with the six from the second.

Prescott running back Jaylen Hopson had 5 carries for 71 yards and scored 3 touchdowns.