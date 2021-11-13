Pulisic leads U.S. over Mexico









CINCINNATI -- Christian Pulisic scored on a glancing header with his first touch of the game in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the United States beat Mexico 2-0 on Friday night in a World Cup qualifier.

After falling to the Mexicans 2-1 in November 2015 at Columbus, Ohio, the U.S. reverted to the traditional "Dos a Cero" scoreline that marked the four previous home qualifying matchups from 2001-13 -- all in Columbus.

Still regaining fitness after spraining his left ankle on Sept. 8 at Honduras, the 23-year-old Pulisic entered in place of Brenden Aaronson in the 69th minute and lifted the U.S. into a first-place tie with Mexico as the 14-game final round of qualifying reached the halfway point.

Yunus Musah, an 18-year-old emerging as a key American midfielder, passed to 21-year-old Tim Weah on the right flank. Weah, the son of Liberia president and former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, crossed and Pulisic got in front of Johan Vasquez and headed the ball past goalkeeper David Ochoa for his 17th international goal.

Pulisic, making his third substitute appearance following the injury -- the first two were for Chelsea -- ran to the endline and pointed at the American badge on his jersey and jubilant red-white-and-blue clad U.S. supporters erupted at TLQ Stadium.

McKennie, dropped from the roster for two matches in September for violating team covid-19 protocols, scored after exchanging passes with Jesus Ferreira, McKennie's eighth international goal.