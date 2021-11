QUITMAN 34, FOREMAN 12

QUITMAN – Trevor Locke and Will Litton had two rushing touchdowns apiece for Quitman (8-3) in its first-round victory.

Greyson Ealy also had a touchdown catch for the Bulldogs, who led just 14-6 at the half but outscored Foreman (2-9) 20-6 over the final two quarters to pull away.