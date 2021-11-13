Razorbacks cruise to win over Gardner-Webb

FAYETTEVILLE — After three consecutive stress-filled games — including two in exhibition play — 16th-ranked Arkansas had no trouble Saturday.

The Razorbacks defeated Gardner-Webb 86-69 at Bud Walton Arena to improve to 2-0.

Arkansas closed the first half on a 27-5 run to take control. The Razorbacks led 42-26 at halftime after briefly trailing by as many as six points.

Connor Vanover scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in his first action of the season for Arkansas. Vanover, a 7-3 junior from Little Rock, did not play in the season opener against Mercer four days earlier, but started against the Runnin’ Bulldogs and made 7 of 12 field goal in 17 minutes.

JD Notae added 18 points on 7 of 13 shooting, including 4 of 7 from three-point range. Davonte “Devo” Davis scored 10 points after he was held scoreless in the season opener.

Gardner-Webb (0-2) went ahead 21-15 after two made free throws by Kareem Reid with 6:46 remaining in the first half.

Arkansas responded with a 14-0 run over 3 minutes, 20 seconds. Notae sparked the run with 5 straight points, including a transition three-pointer to give the Razorbacks a 22-21 lead with 5:33 to play before halftime.

Davis also had 5 points and Vanover scored 4 during the run, which put Arkansas ahead 29-21.

The Razorbacks also outscored the Runnin’ Bulldogs 6-0 in the final 1:09 of the half to take the 16-point halftime lead.

Arkansas led by as many as 31 points after halftime. Twelve Razorbacks logged playing time and 11 scored.

Arkansas made 32 of 68 field goals (47.1%) and was 13 of 27 from three-point range.

The Razorbacks out-rebounded the Runnin’ Bulldogs 39-29 and had 15 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds.

Gardner-Webb made 24 of 53 shots (45.3%) and 13 of 31 three-point attempts, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs also committed 15 turnovers that Arkansas converted into 15 points.

It was the first easy win for this collection of Razorbacks, which includes six new transfers.

Arkansas rallied from down 14 points in the second half to defeat Division II East Central (Okla.) and held off a late rally by North Texas in exhibition play in late October. The Razorbacks came back from a 10-point deficit before pulling away late for a 74-61 win over Mercer in the season opener.

Arkansas is scheduled to host Northern Iowa on Wednesday.