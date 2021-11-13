Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Bethel A.M.E. Church, 815 W. 16th St., celebrates its 158th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday with guest Little Rock City Board of Directors member Virgil Miller. Service can be viewed on Facebook Live: tinyurl.com/dwypwfke. (501) 374-2891.

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays (masks and social distancing required at the 10:30 service and as posted) and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

• First Christian Church, 14411 Taylor Loop Road, will hold weekly in-person services, nontraditional at 10 and traditional at 11 a.m. Sundays; and will have services at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at bit.ly/36N20nM and on YouTube at bit.ly/38VN35m. (501) 225-5656.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., holds in-person worship services and livestreamed Sunday worship services at 10:30 a.m. on YouTube, with passcode FLCLR1868. (501) 372-1023.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., livestreams services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays. The service will also be livestreamed on YouTube at bit.ly/2G4O3bu. (501) 663-3631.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays on YouTube and holds "The Journey" at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook and YouTube; links are available at hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 9, contemporary, also at 9, and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

• Liberty Hill Baptist Church, 1215 S. Schiller St., celebrates its 105th anniversary on Sunday with Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and worship at 10:35 a.m. The Rev. Mario D. Smith of Romulus, Mich., will preach. (501) 374-8060.

• New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, makes its weekly worship services available on YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays at bit.ly/37S7AGY. (501) 753-1109.

• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, livestreams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

• Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., livestreams worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays. They are livestreamed and a recording of the service is available throughout the week at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

• San Damiano Ecumenical Catholic Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, holds Zoom worship services at 5 p.m. today. Link available at lrcatholic.org/.

• The Second Baptist Church, 820 Short Street, England, celebrates it's 116th anniversary on Sunday at 10:00 am with the Rev. George Coleman, associate minister of Greater Macedonia Baptist in Little Rock, preaching. Lunch will be served afterward in the fellowship hall. (501) 247-2291.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, will hold a Faith & Grief event at noon Tuesday. Jeannie Ford will speak and a box lunch is provided. Registration is appreciated at www.faithandgrief. (501) 227-0000.

• St. James United Methodist Church, 321 Pleasant Valley Drive, welcomes the Rev. Jorge Acevedo. He will speak on "Ministries of Recovery From Addiction from 9:30-11:30 a.m. today and at the 8:30, 9:30 and 11 a.m. worship services Sunday. Services will also be livestreamed at www.stjameslr.org. (501) 217-6710.

• St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at facebook.com/frcarey. It also is holding a piano concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Three pianists will be playing two pianos. Masks and social distancing are required. (501) 753-4281.

• St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays (in person and livestream via interactive Zoom). Masks required for in-building worship. For Zoom link, visit stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., celebrates the Holy Eucharist Sundays at 10:30 a.m. At 4 p.m. Sunday it will hold a Remembrance Requiem and Eucharist service for those who have died serving our country. Masks are required and social distancing is maintained. More information available at trinitylittlerock.org.

• Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., is holding a Santa's Treats and Treasures Mini Holiday Sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. today in the parking lot of the church's fellowship hall off Pine Valley Road. Proceeds benefit programs ministering to the poor, the ill and those behind bars. (501) 663-6383.

The deadline for Religion calendar submissions is 5 p.m. Monday for Saturday publication. Addresses are in Little Rock unless otherwise indicated. Items must have an address and a phone number and be open to the public. To submit a news release or update a listing, email the information to:

religion@arkansasonline.com