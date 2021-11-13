Robinson strikes early to crush Mills

Defensive dominance and a first-half burst of points led the Joe T. Robinson Senators to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Four touchdowns in the final few minutes of the first half helped top-seeded Robinson take command in its 35-8 victory over the Mills Comets at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock on Friday night.

Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said the late run of points to engage the running clock for the second half was important to his team's playoff success.

"To get the clock running in the second half, it means our starters don't have to play," Eskola said. "Instead of having to chase one more touchdown, now you don't have to. We don't have to win 80 to nothing. We're trying to win a game and play next week."

Robinson (10-1) scored on its first possession and completed its opening drive with a 16-yard touchdown run by senior running back Daryl Searcy, Jr.

Searcy, Jr., led Robinson with 93 yards on 10 carries, all in the first half.

After his score, the first quarter featured a combination of Mills' and Robinson's defense that extended late into the second quarter, but Robinson scored 28 points in the first half's final 4:18 to take control.

Mills Coach Cortez Lee said he was pleased by his team's competitive grit.

"Oh yeah, I'm so proud of these young men and how far they came, man," Lee said. "They did a real good job this season. They're a good group. I like these guys. I love them."

Robinson's late first-half run began with senior back G'Kyson Wright's 4-yard touchdown run with 4:18 left in the second quarter.

Fifteen seconds later, junior defensive back Dashaun Williams intercepted a pass from Mills' sophomore quarterback Achilles Ringo and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown.

Robinson senior quarterback Jack Cleveland threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Zach Wofford with 31 seconds left before halftime.

The final possession of the first half for Mills (6-5) was completed by Ringo's fumble to Robinson junior Julian Campos at the Mills 34. On the following play, Cleveland's pass to junior receiver Chase Nichols gave Robinson a 35-0 halftime lead.

Mills, held to 36 yards in the first half, managed a 4-yard third-quarter touchdown run by junior running back Jabrae Shaw against Robinson's reserves.

Shaw was injured and missed four regular-season games, all of which Mills won. With Shaw in the lineup, Eskola said he believed his team faced a first-round challenge.

"With [Shaw] in the game, they were undefeated," Eskola said. "They were six and [zero] with him in the game. They're big; they're fast; they're physical. We saw them last week [in a 48-20 victory over Heber Springs]. There's no way they're a No. 5 seed. There's no way."