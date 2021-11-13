Rogers Downtown Partnership dissolving at end of year; success of area cited as reason group no longer needed

Downtown promotion

Organizations that promote downtown Rogers:

• Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce

• City of Rogers Community Development

• The Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers

• Rogers Historic District Commission

Source: Rogers Downtown Partnership

ROGERS -- The Downtown Partnership, also known as Go Downtown Rogers, will dissolve at the end of the year, the nonprofit announced last week.

The partnership started more than 10 years ago as a voice for merchants, property owners and other stakeholders, and to attract people to the downtown, said Rick McCleod, board president.

Downtown Rogers is doing so well, and there are so many organizations promoting the area, the five-member board began to question the partnership's relevance, McCleod said. A walk through downtown on any given night reveals bustling businesses and plenty of activity, he said.

"I consider it a success," he said. "You almost work yourself out of a business. We are pretty excited about it even though obviously there is a little bit of sadness to a degree."

Board members are very proud of the partnership's marketing and communication efforts through social media, website, coordinated advertising campaigns and a monthly newsletter, McCleod said. It also has organized a number of annual events that bring people downtown, such as Bikes on the Bricks, Oktoberfest and a St. Patrick's Day pub crawl, he said.

The partnership is in discussions with the Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers to continue Bikes on the Bricks and Oktoberfest, as well as other events, the newsletter states. It is also in talks with the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce to continue the partnership's social media, GoRogers.com website and map brochure.

The partnership doesn't have an office or any paid staff members, McCleod said. Its last day will be Dec. 31.

Rogers has rebranded its downtown in a few short years and has transformed what it means to the city, the region and the thousands of visitors who come to Northwest Arkansas each year, said Mayor Greg Hines. The city is continuing with the process, he said.

The merchants association has been a great clearinghouse for ideas, opinions and visions of downtown business owners, Hines said. It has been nice to have their collective conversation, he said.

"I have no doubt that those relationships and that foundation will continue to thrive," he said.

The partnership has been good for downtown and the area is flourishing, said Shey Bland, executive director of Downtown Inc., a part of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce.

"I'm sure there will be others that will continue to have fun events downtown," she said.

The board would like to see the social media and website communication efforts continue, along with the downtown events, according to the announcement, published in the partnership's November newsletter.