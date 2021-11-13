Sections
Shooting at North Little Rock hotel leaves man seriously injured

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 5:42 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police on Saturday were investigating a morning shooting at a hotel across the street from the Police Department that left a man in the hospital with a life-threatening wound, according to a department news release.

Just after 9 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Superstay Inn at 115 W. Pershing Blvd., North Little Rock, just west of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange. They found a man who had been shot at least once, according to the release.

The Police Department is located at 200 W. Pershing Blvd.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where his wound was determined to be life-threatening, the release said. As of Saturday afternoon, the victim had not been identified, and his condition was unknown.

Detectives were working the scene Saturday, and no suspects had been identified.

