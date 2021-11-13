Smith announces Hog signing plans

North Little Rock guard and University of Arkansas commitment Nick Smith Jr. will sign his national letter of intent with the Razorbacks between 6-9 p.m. today at JJ's Grill on Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

Smith, 6-5, 185 pounds, accumulated scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon and others. He narrowed his list of finalists to Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

He's expected to ink with the Hogs during halftime of the Arkansas-LSU football game.

Smith will join ESPN 4-star prospects Joseph Pinion and Barry Dunning, and fellow 5-star Jordan Walsh as signees for the 2022 class.

ESPN 4-star Derrian Ford of Magnolia will hold a signing ceremony at the Magnolia Performing Arts Center at 5:03 p.m. Sunday.

An ESPN 5-star recruit, Smith is the highest-ranked recruit to pledge to Arkansas in the modern recruiting service era. He is ranked No. 6 nationally by ESPN, which also has him as the No. 4 shooting guard in the nation for the 2022 class.

Bobby Portis was previously the highest-rated in-state prospect in the ESPN rankings. He was ranked 16th coming out of Little Rock Hall in 2013. BJ Young, who committed to the Razorbacks in 2011, was also 16th.

Smith made an official visit to Arkansas on Sept. 10-12 and also visited Kansas, Auburn and Alabama in June. He made an unofficial visit to UAPB on Aug. 21. ESPN ranks the Razorbacks' class third nationally behind Kentucky and Duke.