Southside Batesville scores late to upend Star City





BATESVILLE -- Southside quarterback Landen Haas weaved his way through the Star City defense for a 42-yard touchdown with 21 seconds remaining to give the Southerners a 28-24 victory in the the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs on Friday.

Justin Vannattan's interception as time expired secured Southside's victory.

Haas led Southside with 26 carries for 122 yards.

"We knew a four-quarter ball game was coming our way, those mercy-rule games were over and we told the kids to not give up until the end," Southside Coach Brian Reardon said. "It is twice this year we have had to win a game like that in the last second. That was a 50-50 game and we just made one more play than they did. We are excited that we get to play another week."

Star City (7-4) took the lead midway through the fourth quarter when quarterback Mason Taylor scored on a 1-yard run. Taylor set up the touchdown with a 50-yard completion to Cole Branson to the Southside 11. Andres Heredia kicked the extra point to put the Bulldogs up 24-21.

"I told those kids to play with no fear," Reardon said. "At some point you are going to play your last game and I felt like they loosened up a little bit in the second half."

Pierce Duncan recovered the opening onside kickoff for Southside (9-2). Jacob Dunne, who had 18 carries for 106 yards, scored on a 35-yard run. The extra point missed to leave the Southerners ahead 6-0 with 11:15 to go in the first quarter.

Johnathan Morgan recovered Southside's second onside kick in the first minute of the game. Star City held on downs and forced a punt. Two plays into their first drive, the Bulldogs fumbled and Morgan recovered for Southside. A 22-yard touchdown pass from Haas to Seth Case put the Southerners ahead 12-0. Haas added the two-point conversion.

Star City put together an 11-yard drive that culminated in a Taylor to Branson 40-yard touchdown pass. Heredia added the extra point to cut Southside's lead to 14-7 with 2:34 to go in the first quarter.

Two plays into their next drive, the Southerners were picked off by Trent Magness to set up Star City for a 10-play drive that was capped off by a 13-yard touchdown run by Taylor. Heredia added the kick to tie the game 14-14 with 10:22 left before halftime. Southside moved the ball to the Bulldogs 22, but fumbled and Branson recovered for Star City. Branson broke free on the second play of the drive for a 54-yard run to the Southerners 18. Southside's Issac Wallis and Cole Weaver combined to sack Taylor for a 6-yard loss on third down and Heredia kicked a 34-yard field goal to put Star City up 17-14 with 2:21 to play before halftime.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Southside used the running of Dunne, Colby Harris and Haas to get to the Bulldogs 29. Haas threw a 28-yard completion to Case and Dunne bowled in for a 1-yard touchdown on the next play. Brandon Lopez added the extra point to put Southside up 21-17 with 8:29 left in the game.

"We get to play another week and that's all I'm thinking about," Reardon said.



