VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas swept by Florida

The University of Arkansas (17-7, 8-5 SEC) lost 25-12, 25-19, 25-20 to No. 22 Florida (16-6, 10-2) on Friday night at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Jill Gillen and Taylor Head each had 10 kills for the Razorbacks.

Gracie Ryan finished with 26 assists to lead Arkansas.

The Razorbacks host Florida at 5 p.m. today.

UCA falls to Jacksonville State

The University of Central Arkansas (6-18, 4-11 Atlantic Sun Conference) took a 25-19, 25-10, 27-25 loss to Jacksonville State (23-5, 13-2) on Friday night at the Prince Center in Conway.

Madi Bowles led the Sugar Bears with seven kills.

UCA will host North Alabama at 2 p.m. Sunday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services