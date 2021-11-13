State virus cases rise by 515, deaths by 13

In a break from a recent uptick, Arkansas on Friday posted its first daily increase in coronavirus cases in four days that was below 600.

After rising the previous two days, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell Friday by two, to 297.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 13, to 8,560.

"New cases are slightly lower than last week's report with nearly 4,000 more tests than last Friday," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"Vaccine doses administered yesterday were steady. Let's all make the choice to protect ourselves and our family before the holidays are here."

Despite the slight downturn in new cases statewide, virus concerns prompted an elementary school in Conway to shift to virtual instruction Friday as a Health Department report showed active cases in the state's public schools rising to their highest level in almost a month.

Conway School District spokeswoman Heather Kendrick said the 400 students in kindergarten through fourth grade at Julia Lee Moore Elementary School will return to in-person classes on Monday.

"We were seeing an increase in covid cases there and thought it could possibly be school spread, so we wanted to give it a day to hopefully help to mitigate that," Kendrick said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The state's count of coronavirus cases among all Arkansans rose Friday by 515, an increase that was smaller by 42 than the one the previous Friday.

The average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period fell slightly, to 477, after rising the previous two days.

Health Department Chief Medical Officer Jennifer Dillaha cautioned that it wasn't clear whether the downturn could have been at least partly due to Veterans Day on Thursday, possibly affecting the number of tests providers reported.

She said the state's virus numbers remained "worrisome," noting that the increase in cases on Friday was still above 500 and that the number of cases that were considered active rose by 98, to 4,882, as new cases outpaced recoveries and deaths.

It was the fourth day in a row the active case total had risen, bringing it to its highest level since Oct. 30.

"It's not the trend I would like to see," Dillaha said.

Falling for the second day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators dropped from 59 as of Thursday to 57, its lowest level since June 17.













[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]





The number who were in intensive care, however, rose by five, to 132, its highest level since Nov. 4.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied fell by 13, to 96.

People with covid-19 made up about 13% of all the state's patients who were in intensive care, up slightly from about 12% a day earlier.

INSTRUCTIONAL SHIFTS

According to the state Department of Education, the shift to virtual instruction at Julia Lee Moore Elementary was the first covid-related closing affecting an entire school building in the state since Jim Stone Elementary School, also in Conway, switched to remote learning on Nov. 5 and Monday.

"We know that it's best for kids to be in person in school, so these closure decisions are not anything that we take lightly," Kendrick, the district spokeswoman, said.

"In both of those cases we just thought that, to keep everybody healthy, that was a good move."

She said the district's only other shift to virtual instruction this school year, affecting third graders at Preston and Florence Mattison Elementary School, happened toward the start of the year.

More recently, Health Department reports showed active cases in the district rising more than threefold, from 15 to 47, from Monday to Thursday, when the district was tied with the Fort Smith School District for the second-highest active case total in the state.

[VACCINE INFO: See the latest information on covid-19 vaccines in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/vaccineinfo/]

The Conway district's website showed even higher numbers on Friday: 53 active cases among students and seven among staff.

It also indicated that 329 students and fewer than five employees were in quarantine after being near an infected person.

The Conway School Board lifted the district's requirement for students and employees to wear masks effective Oct. 18.

Several other school boards around the state have made similar decisions as the state's case numbers declined from the heights they reached in August.

In the Bald Knob School District, a mask requirement that had been lifted late last month was reinstated Nov. 5, after the number of active cases at one of the district's schools rose above five.

According to the Education Department, the district reported that classes for fourth graders at H.L. Lubker Elementary School would be held remotely from Nov. 5 through Friday.

[How is the coronavirus affecting you in Arkansas? Tell us here » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/form/]

The district said on its website that its mask requirement would remain in effect through at least Thursday of next week, "at which point we will reevaluate and post an update."

Among students and employees at public elementary and secondary schools statewide, the number of active case rose by 270, to 1,175, from Monday to Thursday, according to Health Department reports.

As tracked in the reports, which are released twice a week, the number on Thursday was the largest since Oct. 14 and up by 212 from the total on Nov. 4.

The Rogers School District had the most active cases on both Monday and Thursday, although its total fell by eight, to 53, between those days.

In all, 66 school districts and charter school systems were listed as having at least five active cases as of Thursday, up from 59 district and charter school systems as of Monday.

"I think more schools are backing off of wearing masks, and it could be that exposed children are either being overlooked, or the steps that we're taking to prevent spread are not sufficient," Dillaha said.

She said the Health Department "will have to evaluate" whether guidelines that have been modified to reduce the number of students and school employees required to quarantine after being near an infected person are also contributing to the increase.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Colleges and universities had 61 active cases among students and employees as of Thursday, the same number as on Monday and down from 74 active cases as of Nov. 4.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville continued on Thursday to have the largest number of active cases, 13, which was down from 16 as of Monday.













[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]





Arkansas Tech University in Russellville had the second-highest number of active cases on Thursday, eight, followed by John Brown University in Siloam Springs, which had five.

At private elementary and secondary schools, the number of active cases among students and employees rose by seven, to 25, from Monday to Thursday.

Harding Academy in Searcy was listed as having five active cases as of Thursday.

No other private schools were listed in the report as having that many cases.

The report doesn't list individual schools or districts with fewer than five active cases "to protect patient confidentiality."

CASES BY COUNTY

Statewide, Benton County had the most new cases on Friday, 85, followed by Pulaski County, which had 45, and Sebastian County, which had 28.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 518,863.

Dillaha said four of the deaths reported Friday happened within the past month, and the others occurred in September.

She said 6.8% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive during the seven-day span ending Thursday, up from the 6.4% that was initially reported for the week ending Nov. 2.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the number below 10%.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew by 24, to 27,909.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on a ventilator rose by two, to 2,954.

KIDS' DOSES ARRIVE

Meanwhile, Dillaha said most or all of the state's third "wave" of vaccine shipments, totaling 28,500 doses, for children ages 5-11 had arrived at the Health Department and five of its local health units around the state by the end of Friday.

Those doses will be redistributed to pharmacies and other providers.

The first two waves, totalling 66,600 doses, had been prioritized for the department's 92 health units and pediatricians and other providers participating in a program that provides free vaccines for children.

"Now it's basically any enrolled covid-19 vaccination program provider that wants to vaccinate these 5- to 11-year-olds can get vaccines to do that," Dillaha said.

For next week, the state ordered 6,600 more doses that will go to the Health Department, pharmacies and hospitals.

Most of those providers will then redistribute some of the doses to other providers.

John Vinson, chief executive of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said most pharmacies that wanted the kid-size Pfizer doses have been able to get them, either through the Health Department or the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, which ships doses directly to pharmacies.

"I think the access is out there," he said.

He said the demand for the shots is similar or slightly less than what pharmacists saw in May, when Pfizer shots became available to 12- to 15-year-olds.

Most pharmacies he's heard from are giving shots to five to 10 of the newly eligible younger children per day, with the busiest vaccinating 20 to 40 children per day.

Noting that parents may have difficulty finding time to vaccinate children after school, he expects the pace to increase as schools begin holding vaccination clinics.

Pharmacists have been working to set up clinics as early as next week, he said.

VACCINATIONS UP

At 10,539, the increase in the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered was the fourth one in a row that was larger than the one a week earlier.

Third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for people who received their second doses at least six months ago, made up almost 57% of the latest increase.

The department's count of first doses rose by 3,166, the fourth daily increase in a row that was larger than the one a week earlier.

More than 1,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine went to children ages 5-11.

A total of 7,632 Arkansas children in that age group had received their first doses as of Friday morning, Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said.

The average number of total doses administered to Arkansans of all ages each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 10,308, its highest level since the week ending Nov. 1.

The average for first doses rose to 3,212, its highest level since the week ending Sept. 6.

According to the CDC, 59% of Arkansans had received at least one dose as of Friday, up from 58.7% on Wednesday.

The percentage who were fully vaccinated rose from 48.5% as of Wednesday to 48.6%.

Among those who were fully vaccinated, 15.5% had received a booster dose as of Friday, up from 14.5% as of Wednesday.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 36th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 44th, ahead of Louisiana, North Dakota, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming, Idaho and West Virginia, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 68% of people had received at least one dose, and 58.7% had been fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 14.2% had received a booster dose.

Information for this article was contributed by Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.