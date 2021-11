1. Which month of the year is first?

2. Which planet is first?

3. Which of the Great Lakes is first?

4. Which day of the week is first?

5. Which of the numbers from 1 to 10 is first?

6. Which of the books of the Bible is first?

7. Which is the first in a list of countries?

8. Which U.S. state is first?

9. Which is first in a list of signs of the zodiac?

ANSWERS:

1. April

2. Earth

3. Erie

4. Friday

5. Eight

6. Acts

7. Afghanistan

8. Alabama

9. Aquarius