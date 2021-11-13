Today's Great American Conference Games

HENDERSON STATE AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO Ouachita Radio Network: KDXEFM, 101.1 (Little Rock); KESA-FM, 100.9 (Eureka Springs); KAMD-FM, 97.1 (Camden); KZNG-AM 1340/FM 97.9/FM-105.5 (Hot Springs); KNAS-FM, 105.5 (Nashville); KQOR-FM, 105.3 (Mena); KFTBFM, 98.1 (Pine Bluff); KHGG-FM, 103.5 (Fort Smith); KILX-FM, 102.1 (De Queen)); Henderson State Network 1 Sports KYXK-FM, 106.9, KVRC-FM 91.9, KDEL-FM, 100.9

INTERNET obutigers.com, hsusports.com

RECORDS OBU (8-2, 8-2 GAC); Henderson (9-1, 9-1)

COACHES Todd Knight: 131-98 in 22 seasons at OBU, 159-130-2 in 28 seasons overall; Scott Maxfield: 117-58 in 16 seasons at Henderson State

SERIES OBU leads 44-43-6

LAST WEEK Henderson State def. Oklahoma Baptist 36-34; OBU lost to Southeastern Oklahoma State 35-21

LAST MEETING OBU def. Henderson State 24-21 in 2019

NOTEWORTHY Henderson State is No. 6 and OBU is No. 10 in latest Division II Super Region 3 rankings. The top 7 teams in each of 4 regions qualify for the 28-team playoff field, which will be released Sunday. Henderson State is assured of no less than a tie for the GAC championship and a spot in the playoffs with a win; OBU needs a win today and a Southeastern Oklahoma State loss to East Central (Okla.) to get back in the running for the playoffs. ... Henderson State needed a goal-line stand, a 74-yard drive in the final 2:14 and a 43-yard field goal by backup David Heaton as time expired to win last week in Shawnee, Okla. Sixth-year senior QB Adam Morse (3,137 passing, 26 TDs) has exceeded all expectations in his first full season. Morse throws to 2 of the GAC's top 4 WRs in L'liott Curry (83-1,224, 14 TDs) and Xavier Malone (62-871 , 3), but the Reddies are also third in the GAC in rushing (189.6 ypg). Henderson leads the GAC and is No. 2 in Division II in total offense (505.3 ypg) and is 2nd in the GAC and No. 8 in Division II in scoring (41.8 ppg). ... OBU turned the ball over 4 times in its loss last week after going 9 weeks with 5 turnovers. OBU's offense is dominated by junior tailback TJ Cole (1,445 rushing, 14 TDs) and freshman Kendel Givens (685 rushing, 22 TDs). Cole set the GAC's single-season rushing mark last week and is No. 4 in Division II in rushing. Givens leads the GAC and Division II in touchdowns. Sophomore QB Grant Allen (909 passing, 4 TDs) passed for 138 of his 146 yards last week in the 4th quarter when the Tigers scored twice.

HARDING AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Thone Stadium, Russellville

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville; KHBM-FM, 93.7, Searcy

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com; hardingsports.com

RECORDS ATU (4-6, 4-6 GAC), Harding (9-1, 9-1)

COACHES Kyle Shipp (7-14) in two seasons at Arkansas Tech; Paul Simmons (39-10) in four seasons at Harding

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 31-26

LAST WEEK Arkansas Tech def. Northwestern Oklahoma State 56-21; Harding def. Southwestern Oklahoma State 55-7

LAST MEETING Harding def. Arkansas Tech 49-14 in 2019

NOTEWORTHY Harding is No. 2 in the Division II Super Region 3 rankings. The top 7 in each of Division II's 4 regions advance to the 28-team playoff field, which will be announced Sunday. ... The Bisons have outscored their opponents 393-93 during an 8-game winning streak and rank No. 1 in the GAC and Division II with 403.0 rushing yards per game. Fifth-year senior Cole Chancey needs 62 rushing yards today to become the first Harding player with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Harding has scored more points in both the first quarter (126 points) and second quarter (146 points) than its opponents have scored total (125 points). ... Tech is 7th in the GAC in scoring offense (27.7 ppg) and 6th in scoring defense (29.6), but is 4-2 after an 0-4 start and is averaging 35.8 points. Senior QB Jack Lindsey (1,907 passing, 15 TDs) has averaged 230.4 passing yards over his past 7 games after totaling 293 yards to open the season. Senior Ron Thompson (515) leads rushing and freshmen Joyrion Chase (45-547 receiving, 4 TDs) and Mason Ross (32-521, 4) lead the WRs.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Wilkins Stadium at Rip Powell Field, Magnolia

RADIO KVMZ-FM, 99.1, Magnolia; FM-93.7; KHBM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com, uamsports.com

RECORDS SAU (4-6, 4-6 GAC); Arkansas-Monticello (4-6,4-6)

COACHES Mike McCarty (4-6) in one season at SAU; Hud Jackson (38-71) in 10 seasons at UAM

SERIES SAU leads 58-36-1 overall

LAST WEEK SAU def. Southern Nazarene 31-10; UAM lost to East Central (Okla.) 35-10

LAST MEETING SAU def. UAM 34-32 in 2019

NOTEWORTHY SAU parted ways with defensive coordinator Chad Adams after the Muleriders' 44-40 loss to Oklahoma Baptist two weeks ago. Adams had been defensive coordinator in 2018. ... The Muleriders rank 11th in the GAC in total defense (424.6 ypg) and 8th in scoring defense (32.8 ppg); SAU is 6th in total offense (377.2 ypg) and 6th in scoring offense (28.2 ppg). ... UAM is 11th in total offense (328.2 ypg) and 10th in scoring offense (18.6 ppg); the Boll Weevils are 7th in total defense (384.9) and 10th in scoring defense (35.2). ... SAU is No. 1 in the GAC in kickoff returns (22.5 ypr) with freshman Demarcus Williams ranking 2nd in the GAC and 5th in NCAA Division II. ... The matchup at quarterback features SAU senior Hayden Mallory (2,235 passing, 19 TDs) and UAM sophomore Demilon Brown (1,921 passing, 12 TDs; 578 rushing, 8 TDs). ... SAU freshman tailback Jariq Scales (1,306 rushing, 7 TDs) is 2nd in the GAC and No. 6 in Division in rushing yards. WR Micah Small (839 receiving, 10 TDs) ranks 21st in Division II in yards and 16th in TDs. ... Senior CJ Parham (687 receiving yards) is UAM's leading receiver.