Tools & Toys: Spatulart and Christmas Ornament Ice Molds





Spatulart

What's to love: Classic silicone spatula with a fun holiday design.

What does it do: The spatulas are BPA free and dishwasher safe. The comfortable handles are made of beech wood and the food safe silicon head is heat resistant to 500 degrees. The spatulas are decorated with fade-proof designs on both sides — one with just holiday designs and the other with a witty food-theme pun. There are several styles to choose from including "Christmas Thyme Is Here" and "Guacin' Around the Christmas Tree." They sell for $10.99 each. Visit tovolo.com for more information.

Christmas Ornament Ice Molds

What's to love: Create festive ornament-shaped ice for cocktails or punch bowls.

What does it do: The ice-molds create a 2.5 inch spherical ornament shape. The two-piece molds have a stable base allowing multiple molds to be stacked and also allows for easy removal of the ice. The leak-proof design is made of plastic and silicone and is dishwasher safe. Several designs are available and the molds come in a two-pack for $18.99 or a four-pack for $26.99. For more information visit tovolo.com.



