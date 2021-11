TRUMANN 27, MENA 14

TRUMANN -- Trumann (8-3) won a close one over Mena (5-6) thanks to scoring bursts in the first and fourth quarters.

The Wildcats scored 14 points in the first quarter, but the Bearcats responded in the third with 14 points of their own. Trumann would put the game away in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns.

Trumann quarterback Murphy Williams led the way with 91 yards rushing and 115 yards passing.