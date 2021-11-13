UA opens with rout

FAYETTEVILLE -- Taylor Malham deflected a cross into the side netting in the fourth minute to give the University of Arkansas the lead, as the Razorbacks dominated Northwestern (La.) State 5-1 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Soccer Tournament in front of 1,097 at Razorback Field.

Arkansas (17-4) will host Virginia Tech in the second round next Friday. The Hokies (12-5-2) defeated Ohio State 3-1 in the first round.

In a one-sided first half, Arkansas scored four goals on 17 shots and did not allow the Lady Demons to sniff the goal box. The Northwestern State defense suffered a catastrophic eight-minute stretch during which it allowed the Razorback advantage to balloon from 1-0 to 4-0.

In the 18th minute, Emilee Hauser corralled a loose ball at the top of the box and unleashed a left-footed strike past the diving keeper's outstretched hands. Three minutes later, Parker Goins whipped a service across the face of the goal and Anna Podojil converted a point-blank header. Ava Tankersley capped the first-half onslaught with a precisely placed shot into the bottom-right corner that froze the keeper.

Arkansas led 4-0 at halftime.

"It was super important for us to capitalize on those chances," Goins said. "Unfortunately, we were only able to put away one goal in the second half so it was key that we finished those first-half opportunities."

Northwestern State (12-6-2) pulled one back on its first shot in the 53rd minute. Defender Natalee Henry scored on a header from a cross by her twin sister Nicole Henry. The Razorbacks answered with a left-footed finish inside the 6-yard box from freshman Van Fitch.

"Being up a 4-0, we let our foot off the gas a little bit," Arkansas Coach Colby Hale said. "I think that is pretty normal. It is not up to our standards, but it is human nature."

Arkansas goalkeeper Hannah Warner was relieved by junior Payton Woodward after facing two shots through 70 minutes. The backup keeper did not see any action in her 20 minutes.

Hale utilized all 22 players at his disposal. He emphasized the importance of having an experienced team and having the younger players gain playing time in important matches.

"When you are playing a postseason match there can be some nerves," Hale said. "I think this not being their first one was very important."

"I know this team, not just the seniors, really appreciated this moment and we are going to remember this for the rest of our lives," Northwestern State goalkeeper Acelya Aydogmus said.

The Lady Demons were surprised by the number of supporters at Razorback Field.

"I am used to just seeing the parents in the stands, but I think we did well to handle it," Northwestern State forward Olivia Draguicevich said.

Draguicevich came into the game with a team-high 12 goals but could not muster a shot against the Razorback defensive line.

In his postgame news conference, Northwestern State Coach Stuart Gore was complimentary of the Razorbacks.

"That team is a machine," Gore said. "They are a team that nobody wants to play. The way I look at it is that we tied the second half, so I will take that."

First-round at a glance

All times Central; Seedings in parentheses

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Arkansas 5, Northwestern (La.) St. 1

Alabama 1, Clemson 0

(3) Tennessee 3, Lipscomb 0

(1) Duke 1, Old Dominion 0

(1) Florida State 3, South Alabama 0

(1) Virginia 6, High Point 0

(2) Michigan 3, Bowling Green 0

Samford 2, (4) Auburn 0

Penn St. 3, Monmouth 1

Princeton 2, Vermont 0

Virginia Tech 3, Ohio St. 1

Wisconsin 2, Butler 1

(4) TCU 8, Prairie View A&M 0

Saint Louis 2, Ole Miss 1

UC Irvine 1, (2) UCLA 0

TODAY’S GAMES

Cent. Conn. St. at (3) Georgetown, 11 a.m.

St. John’s at Brown, noon

Providence at Hofstra, noon

S. Carolina at (2) N. Carolina, 1 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at (4) Pepperdine, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at (1) Rutgers, 3 p.m.

Grand Canyon at (3) Southern Cal, 3 p.m.

Stanford at Santa Clara, 3 p.m.

Wis.-Milwaukee at Xavier, 3 p.m.

New Mexico

at (4) Brigham Young, 6 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Montana at Washington St., 6 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

S. Illinois-Edwardsville

at (3) Notre Dame, noon

NC State at South Florida, noon

Harvard at Wake Forest, noon

LSU at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Texas at SMU, 1 p.m.



